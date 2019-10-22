Report: Julio Jones Delivered Emotional Locker Room Speech Defending Dan Quinn

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reportedly delivered an emotional speech in support of head coach Dan Quinn in the locker room following Sunday's 37-10 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sources told Zach Klein of WSB-TV that Jones asked to speak while Quinn was doing his postgame speech and proceeded to defend him in front of Falcons owner Arthur Blank and teammates.

"This man has done everything for us...it's on us...it's not on Q," Jones said. "Everything matters, every play matters...this is bigger than just one person. Q can't do more for us."

Quinn, who became Atlanta's head coach in 2015, led the team to a 29-19 record across his first three seasons and guided the Falcons to Super Bowl LI at the end of the 2016 campaign.

The 49-year-old New Jersey native has started to come under fire, though. The Falcons missed the playoffs last year and are off to a dreadful 1-6 start in 2019. It's dropped their postseason chances to less than 1 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Quinn said after Sunday's loss he didn't think he'd lost the players.

"There's a level of accountability for all of us," he told reporters. "I'm always willing to do what's best for the team. My ego's never bigger than the team."

Meanwhile, Blank told NFL Network before the Rams game he didn't want to put a timetable on needing to see improvement ahead of the team's Week 9 bye:

"I don't think that's fair. I don't have any specific timetable. Just looking at each game one at a time. It's the bye week, yes, but it's not a trigger for making any changes. We'll just continue to look at what we see developing and continue to support the coach and support the general manager and continue to ask them to do everything they can to put some wins up on the scoreboard."

The Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday before their week off.

They play five consecutive division games against NFC South opponents after the bye, which leaves a minuscule opportunity to fight their way back into the playoff race.

Jones' support may at least buy Quinn enough time to show he can lead a massive turnaround in the season's second half.