Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool travel to KRC Genk on Wednesday in Group E of this year's tournament.

Borussia Dortmund visit the San Siro to face Inter Milan for an intriguing encounter in Group F.

Ajax hope to maintain their perfect record in Group H when they welcome UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea to the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Elsewhere, Barcelona travel to Slavia Prague, while Napoli are on the road at Red Bull Salzburg.

Wednesday's Fixtures, TV Schedule and Score Predictions



Salzburg vs. Napoli (Group E): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), 1-2

Genk vs. Liverpool (Group E): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), 2-3

Inter vs. Dortmund (Group F): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)/TNT (USA), 0-0

Slavia Prague vs. Barca (Group F): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)/TUDN (USA), 0-2

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (Group G): 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/Galavision (USA), 1-1

Benfica vs. Lyon (Group G): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), 2-1

Ajax vs. Chelsea (Group H): 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK/TNT (USA), 1-1

Lille vs. Valencia (Group H): 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), 1-1

B/R Live will provide live-stream coverage in the United States, while viewers in the United Kingdom can stream games via the BT Sport App.

Wednesday's Odds (per Caesars)



Salzburg 8-5, Napoli 29-20, draw 29-10

Genk 41-5, Liverpool 7-25, draw 26-5

Inter 6-5, Dortmund 11-5, draw 5-2

Slavia Prague 63-10, Barca 2-5, draw 4-1

RB Leipzig 59-100, Zenit 89-20, draw 16-5

Benfica 23-20, Lyon 9-4, draw 51-20

Ajax 13-10, Chelsea 39-20, draw 13-5

Lille 33-20, Valencia 17-10, draw 23-10

Liverpool to Rely On Superior Firepower at Genk

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Last season's Champions League success will still be fresh in the minds of Liverpool supporters, but Jurgen Klopp's men initially struggled in qualification.

The Reds lost three matches in Group C last term, and despite going on to be crowned champions, they only qualified for the knockout rounds because they had scored more goals than Napoli. The Italian side also finished on nine points and the same goal difference as Liverpool.

Klopp will not have forgotten this, and he will know his team must beat Genk to ensure there is no repeat of that nervy ending to the group section.

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Genk are experiencing a poor campaign after winning the Belgian title last term, but they will be facing a Liverpool team who are not at their very best.

A 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United saw the Reds challenged in defence, and Wednesday's hosts will feel they might have a chance of scoring at the KRC Genk Arena.

Klopp's team lost their opening group match 2-0 on the road at Napoli and conceded three at home in the 4-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

However, Liverpool's superior attack should be the difference against an opponent they are expected to beat. The Reds have made a habit of winning in domestic competition this season, and they will want to repeat their recent Premier League form in Europe.

Inter and BVB To Cancel Each Other Out



Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It's been an exceptional start to life at Inter Milan for Antonio Conte after the former Chelsea and Juventus manager returned to football management in the summer.

Major investment this year has seen the San Siro team become genuine Serie A contenders, and they have won seven of their first eight league games.

The Nerazzurri have scored 18 goals since the opening day, which is three more than leaders Juve.

Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Manchester United has provided Conte with a top-class striker who can regularly score, and the Belgium international's blossoming partnership with Lautaro Martinez is starting to bear fruit.

TF-Images/Getty Images

In contrast, BVB have won only four of their first eight matches in the Bundesliga, but Bayern Munich have also stuttered, keeping the top nine teams separated by only two points.

Dortmund have leaked goals since pre-season, but the eight-time German champions have lost just one match this term.

Head coach Lucien Favre and his team will arrive in Milan with an objective of gaining a positive result, but they will be happy with a point against an Inter side chasing their first group win.