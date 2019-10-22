Champions League Results 2019: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group Stage Scores

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The goals flew in during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League games, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain each scoring five.

Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick, and the Premier League champions defeated Atalanta 5-1 after initially falling behind.

Spurs and PSG ran out 5-0 winners against Red Star Belgrade and Club Brugge, respectively, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a treble for the French giants.

Real Madrid grabbed a slim 1-0 victory on the road at Galatasaray with a Toni Kroos goal, handing the 13-time winners their first three points of the group stage.

Elsewhere, Juventus overcame Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 with a late Paulo Dybala brace, and Bayern Munich edged out Olympiacos 3-2 after two goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Tuesday's Results

Club Brugge 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain (Group A)

Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid (Group A)

Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern Munich (Group B)

Spurs 5-0 Red Star Belgrade (Group B)

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (Group C)

Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta (Group C)

Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow (Group D)

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Group D)

Tables

Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. PSG: 3, 3, 0, 0, 9, 9

2. Real Madrid: 3, 1, 1, 1, -2, 4

3. Brugge: 3, 0, 2, 1, -5, 2

4. Gala: 3, 0, 1, 2, -2, 1

Group B

1. Bayern: 3, 3, 0, 0, 9, 9

2. Spurs: 3, 1, 1, 1, 0, 4

3. Red Star: 3, 1 0, 2, -6, 3

4. Olympiakos: 3, 0, 1, 2, -3, 1

Group C

1. Manchester City: 3, 3, 0, 0, 9, 9

2. Dinamo Zagreb: 3, 1, 1, 1, 2, 4

3. Shakhtar: 3, 1, 1, 1, -2, 4

4. Atalanta: 3, 0, 0, 3, -9, 0

Group D

1. Juve: 3, 2, 1, 0, 4, 7

2. Atletico: 3, 2, 1, 0, 3, 7

3. Lokomotiv Moscow: 3, 1, 0, 2, -2, 3

4. Leverkusen: 3, 0, 0, 3, -5, 0

Tuesday Recap

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Nine points are usually enough to earn qualification from the Champions League group stage, and three teams met this objective on Tuesday.

Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich have maximum points after three games, and the three teams have one foot in the next round.

City appeared to be in trouble when Fernandinho fouled Josip Ilicic in the box, allowing Ruslan Malinovskyi to slot home a 28th-minute penalty, but that was as good as it got for the Italians.

The Sky Blues moved through the gears, and Sergio Aguero equalised after 34 minutes. The Argentinian hitman grabbed his brace from a penalty four minutes later after Sterling was brought down by Andrea Masiello.

Sterling completed a stunning 11-minute treble with 21 minutes still remaining, and City cantered to victory despite losing Phil Foden to a second yellow after 82 minutes.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

PSG were rampant in Belgium after Mbappe came off the bench to score three. Mauro Icardi had opened the scoring after just seven minutes and Mbappe made it 2-0 just after the hour mark.

Icardi completed his brace two minutes later, and Mbappe scored twice to complete his hat-trick with seven minutes to go.

Spurs kickstarted their campaign with a convincing 5-0 win over Red Star in north London.

Harry Kane's ninth-minute opener calmed the nerves for the hosts, and they never looked back as they replicated their form from last term.

Heung-min Son netted after 14 minutes and made it 3-0 a minute before the interval, with Spurs in total control.

Erik Lamela's 57th-minute effort made it four on the night, and Kane completed the rout with 18 minutes left.