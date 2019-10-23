Europa League 2019: Matchday 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

It's Matchday 3 of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and a number of high-profile outfits will be seeking to take another step towards the knockout stages of the competition.

Following their loss to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday, Arsenal have the opportunity to bounce back when they face Vitoria Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium. And Manchester United will make the trip to Partizan Belgrade in their third match of Group L.

Elsewhere, Celtic host Lazio at what promises to be a lively Parkhead, while Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach will square off in a showdown between two more huge names in European football.

Here is the schedule in full, including broadcast details, odds and a prediction for each fixture.

Europa League Fixtures (Prediction)

(All times BST)

Group A

5:55 p.m. FK Qarabag vs. APOEL Nicosia (1-1)

8 p.m. Sevilla vs. Dudelange (4-0)

Group B

8 p.m. Dynamo Kyiv vs. Copenhagen (1-1)

8 p.m. Malmo vs. Lugano (2-1)

Group C

8 p.m. Getafe vs. Basel (1-0)

8 p.m. Trabzonspor vs. Krasnodar (2-1)

Group D

8 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. LASK (3-0)

8 p.m. Sporting CP vs. Rosenborg (2-0)

Group E

8 p.m. Celtic vs. Lazio (1-2)

8 p.m. Rennes vs. CFR Cluj (2-0)

Group F

8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (3-0)

8 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Standard Liege (2-1)

Group G

5:55 p.m. Porto vs. Rangers (3-0)

5:55 p.m. Young Boys vs. Feyenoord (2-1)

Group H

5:55 p.m. CSKA Moscow vs. Ferencvaros (2-1)

5:55 p.m. Ludogorets vs. Espanyol (1-2)

Group I

5:55 p.m. Gent vs. Wolfsburg (0-2)

5:55 p.m. Saint-Etienne vs. Oleksandria (3-0)

Group J

5:55 p.m. Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Wolfsberger (2-1)

5:55 p.m. Roma vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (2-2)

Group K

5:55 p.m. Besiktas vs. Sporting Braga (1-1)

5:55 p.m. Slovan Bratislava vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3)

Group L

5:55 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Astana (1-1)

5:55 p.m. Partizan Belgrade vs. Manchester United (1-2)

Odds

Alkmaar (3/8), Draw (9/2), Astana (8/1)

Besiktas (45/23), Draw (27/11), Braga (13/8)

CSKA Moscow (8/15), Draw (18/5), Ferencvaros (96/17)

Qarabag (5/4), Draw (53/21), APOEL Nicosia (32/13)

Gent (15/8), Draw (51/19), Wolfsburg (6/4)

Istanbul Basaksehir (39/40), Draw (3/1), Wolfsberger (3/1)

Ludogorets (13/10), Draw (34/13), Espanyol (11/5)

Partizan Belgrade (23/10), Draw (12/5), Manchester United (7/5)

Porto (12/25), Draw (50/13), Rangers (13/2)

Roma (5/4), Draw (11/4), Borussia Monchengladbach (12/5)

Slovan Bratislava (17/4), Draw (58/19), Wolves (13/18)

Saint-Etienne (1/2), Draw (15/4), Oleksandria (27/4)

Young Boys (42/41), Draw (3/1), Feyenoord (27/10)

Arsenal (3/10), Draw (21/4), Guimaraes (25/2)

Celtic (17/10), Draw (34/13), Lazio (5/3)

Dynamo Kyiv (19/20), Draw (5/2), Copenhagen (37/10)

Eintracht Frankfurt (1/2), Draw (19/5), Standard Liege (6/1)

Getafe (7/8), Draw (11/4), Basel (7/2)

Malmo (4/6), Draw (29/10), Lugano (21/4)

PSV (8/13), Draw (7/2), LASK (23/5)

Rennes (11/13), Draw (13/5), Cluj (54/13)

Sevilla (1/16), Draw (18/1), Dudelange (60/1)

Sporting CP (8/15), Draw (50/13), Rosenborg (11/2)

Trabzonspor (6/4), Draw (52/19), Krasnodar (11/6)

Partizan Belgrade vs. Manchester United

After a challenging start to the season, some positivity was restored for Manchester United on Sunday, when they performed well in a 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Despite a spate of injury issues, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team managed to stifle their high-flying opponents and eventually take a point from the game. The coach will now want to see the Red Devils carry that momentum into this fixture.

Marcus Rashford was on the scoresheet for United in the draw, and after a challenging run of form, Alex Shaw of ESPN thinks the forward should get more backing:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Daniel James has also shone since his transfer from Swansea City in the summer:

Given the absentees due to fitness, Solskjaer will not be able to make too many changes for what promises to be a challenging game in a lively atmosphere on Thursday.

Partizan lead Group L ahead of the Red Devils on goals scored, having also taken four points from their first two games. Victory for either side in this encounter would be a huge step towards securing qualification for the knockout stages.

Arsenal vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

After their tepid performance at Sheffield United on Monday, Thursday's game against Guimaraes can't come quick enough for the Arsenal players.

Unai Emery's team have found consistency hard to come by in the early weeks of 2019-20, and the Gunners didn't appear to be up for the fight against a robust Blades team. The upcoming Europa League encounter on home soil should be a more straightforward assignment.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see who the Arsenal boss selects for the match. Gabriel Martinelli, who impressed as a substitute on Monday and has been prolific in cup competitions, will be pushing for a start:

James McNicholas of The Athletic thinks Mesut Ozil will be involved, too, as he was not in the squad for the most recent Premier League fixture:

So far, the Gunners have been routine winners in both of their Group F matches and will be big favourites against the Portuguese side.

Victory on Thursday will almost certainly guarantee their passage into the next round, meaning Emery can focus on domestic matters.