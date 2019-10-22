Premier League Fixtures: Week 10 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool's 17-game winning run in the Premier League finally came to an end last time out when the Reds could only draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's side still have a six-point lead at the top of the table, though, and they host the struggling Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday in Week 10:

Second-placed Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium, and Chelsea go to Burnley looking to win their fourth league game in a row.

United, meanwhile, will be hoping to build on their improved performance against Liverpool when they visit Norwich City on Sunday.

Week 10 Fixtures, Predictions

Friday, October 25

Southampton 2-2 Leicester: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 26

Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 p.m. ET

Brighton 1-1 Everton: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Watford 2-1 Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

West Ham 0-0 Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Burnley 2-1 Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27

Newcastle 1-3 Wolves: 2:00 p.m. GMT, 10:00 a.m. ET

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Liverpool 3-2 Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Norwich 1-2 Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Liverpool may have been unable to beat the Red Devils in Week 9, but Adam Lallana's late equaliser in Manchester ensured they remain unbeaten in the English top flight since January 3.

Spurs, on the other hand, have won just six of their last 21 league games, and three of nine in 2019-20.

A home clash against winless Watford last time out looked like the ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways, but the north London side needed a late Dele Alli goal just to get a point:

Mauricio Pochettino's side could hardly have asked for a tougher assignment than a trip to Liverpool as they aim to rediscover some form, especially given the league leaders will be eager to re-establish their dominance after a poor performance at Old Trafford.

Spurs lost all three of their meetings with Liverpool last season, including June's UEFA Champions League final, and they have not won at Anfield since 2011.

As such, the best Tottenham can potentially hope for from Sunday's clash is a point, but their recent form suggests another defeat is more likely.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side, meanwhile, must build on their draw against the Reds or else risk dropping nearer to the relegation zone.

Managing to get a point against Liverpool was largely seen as a positive for the struggling Manchester giants, but they are still without a win in the league since September, and they remain worryingly toothless in attack.

Marcus Rashford was excellent against Liverpool, though, and scored a brilliant goal:

Solskjaer was also able to welcome back Anthony Martial.

Norwich are in the relegation zone, have picked up just one point in their last four matches and have conceded 21 goals in nine league games this term, the joint-worst defensive record in the division.

Sunday's fixture presents United with a fine opportunity to pick up a confidence-boosting win heading into a crucial phase of the season as they look to re-establish their credentials as top-four contenders.