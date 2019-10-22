Kyle Van Noy Responds When Told Sam Darnold Said He Was 'Seeing Ghosts' on MNF

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Halloween is still 10 days away, but the boogeyman and ghosts apparently made an appearance during the New England Patriots' 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday.

"That's the boogeyman," Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said when told Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was heard saying he was seeing ghosts while facing New England's defense, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic. "Did he really say that? That's crazy. That makes it real."

Darnold discussed his comment with reporters after the game:

The evidence suggests seeing ghosts is not the best way to play quarterback in a divisional showdown.

Darnold was abysmal throughout the game and finished 11-of-32 passing for 86 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. He also lost a fumble, which Van Noy recovered, and was penalized for an illegal bat in the end zone, which resulted in a safety.

It was more of the same for a New England defense that has been absolutely dominant all season.

The Patriots entered the game first in the league in points allowed per game, first in interceptions and second in yards allowed per game. The defense took over from the beginning, notching two interceptions and a fumble during New York's first four offensive possessions.

The fact the defense is playing at such a high level is truly scary for the rest of the league.

Tom Brady is still on the other side of the ball as arguably the best quarterback in NFL history. The six-time Super Bowl winner has proved throughout his career he can win the biggest games in the biggest moments, but even he doesn't have to do much this year with the defense leading the way.

As a result, the Patriots are 7-0 and could be on their way to a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.