Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden Fantasy Stock After Week 7

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Trumaine Johnson #22 of the New York Jets attempts to block Phillip Dorsett #13 of the New England Patriots as he catches the ball for a touchdown in the first half of their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Sony Michel was the big fantasy scorer for the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets with three touchdowns, but several players showed they could be valuable commodities going forward.   

Fellow running back Brandon Bolden caught four passes for 39 receiving yards to go with one carry for two yards. It was the third straight week in which he saw five touches, and he had scored in each of the last two games, showing he has a real role in this offense.

However, it's still not enough to rely on him for fantasy purposes, and even this role could go away when Rex Burkhead returns from his foot injury. He should remain on waivers in all leagues.

The situation is different for Phillip Dorsett, who scored his fourth touchdown in five appearances this season.

Although he only caught three passes in the game, he ended up with 46 yards and clearly has Tom Brady's trust within the offense.

With Josh Gordon missing time due to a knee injury, he should continue to see plenty of snaps and enough targets to make him a reliable target. Even when Gordon returns, Dorsett could be a high-upside WR3 when facing favorable matchups.

He should, at the very least, be owned in all leagues considering the bye weeks that will continue to pile up in the coming weeks.

Jakobi Meyers is a bit riskier despite his five catches for 47 yards on Monday. Though he fits this offense well, his long-term upside is limited with Julian Edelman, Dorsett and Gordon ahead of him when they're healthy. Fellow rookie N'Keal Harry could also return soon, and it wouldn't be surprising to see New England add another body before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Unless you have plenty of bench depth, Meyers likely isn't worth the add in fantasy leagues.

Related

    Patriots Blow Out Jets 33-0

    Pats' defense (4 INTs) and Sony Michel (3 TDs) lead the way in New England's shutout win on MNF

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots Blow Out Jets 33-0

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Sam Darnold 'Seeing Ghosts' 🤔

    Jets QB mic'd up on sideline during MNF shutout vs. Pats: 'I'm seeing ghosts' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sam Darnold 'Seeing Ghosts' 🤔

    steelersdepot
    via Twitter

    Watson Making 2019 Debut, Damien Harris Active for Pats

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Watson Making 2019 Debut, Damien Harris Active for Pats

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston

    Tom Brady Presents DT with Gift Before Patriots-Jets Game

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Tom Brady Presents DT with Gift Before Patriots-Jets Game

    Doug Kyed
    via NESN.com