Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden Fantasy Stock After Week 7

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Sony Michel was the big fantasy scorer for the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets with three touchdowns, but several players showed they could be valuable commodities going forward.

Fellow running back Brandon Bolden caught four passes for 39 receiving yards to go with one carry for two yards. It was the third straight week in which he saw five touches, and he had scored in each of the last two games, showing he has a real role in this offense.

However, it's still not enough to rely on him for fantasy purposes, and even this role could go away when Rex Burkhead returns from his foot injury. He should remain on waivers in all leagues.

The situation is different for Phillip Dorsett, who scored his fourth touchdown in five appearances this season.

Although he only caught three passes in the game, he ended up with 46 yards and clearly has Tom Brady's trust within the offense.

With Josh Gordon missing time due to a knee injury, he should continue to see plenty of snaps and enough targets to make him a reliable target. Even when Gordon returns, Dorsett could be a high-upside WR3 when facing favorable matchups.

He should, at the very least, be owned in all leagues considering the bye weeks that will continue to pile up in the coming weeks.

Jakobi Meyers is a bit riskier despite his five catches for 47 yards on Monday. Though he fits this offense well, his long-term upside is limited with Julian Edelman, Dorsett and Gordon ahead of him when they're healthy. Fellow rookie N'Keal Harry could also return soon, and it wouldn't be surprising to see New England add another body before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Unless you have plenty of bench depth, Meyers likely isn't worth the add in fantasy leagues.