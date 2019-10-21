Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk Among 2019 Ballon d'Or Nominees

TF-Images/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk headlines a group of seven Liverpool players nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or after France Football (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward and Ollie Lewis) named the 30 contenders for the prestigious individual prize on Monday, while regular award rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also made the list:

The Premier League was well-represented thanks to the inclusion of Van Dijk's team-mates Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's contingent are joined by rivals from Manchester City, including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. However, there was no place for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane among the nominees, while 2018 winner and Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric also missed out.

