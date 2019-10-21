Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk Among 2019 Ballon d'Or Nominees

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Virgil Van Dijk of FC Liverpool looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk headlines a group of seven Liverpool players nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or after France Football (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward and Ollie Lewis) named the 30 contenders for the prestigious individual prize on Monday, while regular award rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also made the list:

The Premier League was well-represented thanks to the inclusion of Van Dijk's team-mates Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.  

Liverpool's contingent are joined by rivals from Manchester City, including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. However, there was no place for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane among the nominees, while 2018 winner and Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric also missed out.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    ‘The Champions’ Episode 2 🌟

    Everybody hates Liverpool’s ‘insufferable’ Champions League party 🤬

    World Football logo
    World Football

    ‘The Champions’ Episode 2 🌟

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Ballon d'Or Nominees 🍿

    B/R’s Sam Tighe names his winner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranking the Ballon d'Or Nominees 🍿

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Is Your Pick for Ballon d'Or?

    Tap to vote

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Is Your Pick for Ballon d'Or?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Arsenal Lose at Sheff Utd

    Gunners miss chance to go into top four, Blades move up to 9th

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Lose at Sheff Utd

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report