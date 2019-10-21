Kings Rumors: Buddy Hield Expected to Finalize Contract Before Deadline

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Buddy Hield will have a new rookie-scale contract extension with the Sacramento Kings before Monday's end, according to KHTK Sports 1140's Carmichael Dave.

Teams won't be able to extend players after Monday's deadline.

On Oct. 16, Hield told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee that the Kings' most recent four-year, $90 million offer, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, was "like an insult." He continued:

"I feel like I'm worth more than that. If you say I'm your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you're just talking and not showing nothing, I'm not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I'm trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don't know if they'll really commit to me."

Hield was drafted by Sacramento with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

