World Series 2019 Nationals vs. Astros Schedule of Dates, Game Times, TV Guide

The 2019 World Series could open with one of the best postseason pitching matchups in recent memory.

Gerrit Cole has a chance to hand Houston an early advantage through the continuation of his stellar season. He will likely be matched by Max Scherzer, who has been equally impressive in his four postseason appearances this year.

A Game 1 pitching duel could be the first of many, with seven quality starters stacked on both rosters.

World Series Schedule

All Times ET

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, at Houston (8:08 p.m., Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, at Houston (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 27, at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston (8:07 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, at Houston (8:08 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

According to Fox 26's Mark Berman, Cole has been officially announced as the Astros' Game 1 starter, while the Nationals have not named one yet.

Using Scherzer in Game 1 should be an ideal situation for the Nationals, as they would have him available for a Game 5 start and a potential Game 7 relief appearance.

Scherzer's last start was October 12, but Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo believes the week off between the National League Championship Series and World Series will not affect his pitchers, per MASN's Byron Kerr.

"It will give them a little pause," Rizzo said. "I think for the starting pitchers, it's the easiest for them to adapt because they're used to time off in between their starts. The sharpness and the rhythm and the routine affects the offensive players more and the bullpen guys more."

In 20 playoff innings, Scherzer has conceded four earned runs on nine hits. In Game 2 of the NLCS, he fanned 11 St. Louis batters while conceding a single hit.

In his lone World Series appearance in 2012, the 35-year-old gave up three runs on seven hits while sitting down seven San Francisco hitters on strikes.

Cole has not thrown in the Fall Classic, but he enters with a 3-0 record in the 2019 postseason.

The three-time All-Star allowed a single run on 10 hits while earning 32 strikeouts in his three victories.

However, he looked a bit shaky in Game 3 of the ALCS versus New York, as he walked five batters. If the Nationals can work deep pitch counts Tuesday, they could push Cole from the mound before the seventh.

In the NLCS, Dave Martinez's side earned 11 bases on balls, and in a series expected to have slim margins, its patience at the plate could earn it an advantage.

Anthony Rendon earned four of those free passes, and he reached base in nine of his 12 at-bats in the previous series.

If he gets on at a similar rate, Washington should have plenty of chances with runners in scoring position.

His Houston counterpart at third base displayed similar patience, as Alex Bregman earned seven of the 27 ALCS walks issued to the team.

In their ALCS-clinching win, the Astros left six runners on base, while Washington stranded four in its final victory over St. Louis.

In two NLCS road contests, the Nationals left 18 men on base. If they are as wasteful in Houston, they could head home with a two-game deficit.

If Cole silences Washington's order, all it could take is a few runs to seal the victory. Houston plated six or fewer runs in all but one of its postseason triumphs, and in 2017, it won two World Series games with five runs.

The same could be said about the Nationals, as they produced five runs in their two victories at Busch Stadium behind Anibal Sanchez and Scherzer.

Given how well both aces have thrown, Game 1 will likely be low-scoring affair with two quality starts.

If that is the case, extended at-bats and situational hitting could swing the series before two more world-class hurlers toe the rubber in Game 2.

