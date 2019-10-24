Zlatan, Vela and Los Angeles Ready for One of the Biggest MLS Games in History

B/R Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic already believes he is the best footballer ever to play in Major League Soccer, but Thursday's playoff clash at the Banc of California Stadium gives him a platform to prove his point one more time.

It's Los Angeles FC versus L.A. Galaxy in a one-off clash that has captured the attention of the City of Angels and sent soccer to the forefront of the sporting agenda. Tickets for El Trafico have hit highs of $300 on the resale market, even more than it would have cost to gain entry to L.A. Clippers vs. Lakers in a week when NBA action returned.

The plot has become so absorbing between these two clubs that the prices are barely surprising.

LAFC—in their second season as a franchise—are the best, most high-scoring team in the United States and striker Carlos Vela is the league's top goalscorer.

But, largely thanks to the powers of Ibrahimovic, they have still never beaten L.A. Galaxy.

Every time these two meet, there are fireworks, and the Galaxy have won two of the five meetings. Three ended in a draw—but this time that cannot happen. We have to have a winner.

Despite the better head-to-head record, the Galaxy aren't favourites, yet they do always seem to have the edge.

The twist this time: It could be Zlatan's final game on American soil.

His contract ends in December, and he has made no noises to suggest he will stick around. It would not fit with his profile to disappear quietly.

"From the moment Zlatan stepped on the field in his first MLS game against LAFC, he has been a sensation," said Susannah Collins, host and reporter for MLS. "Love him or hate him, when he's on the field it's always 'can't-miss soccer' and there will always be a fantastic soundbite to go with it.

"He's the gift that keeps on giving for MLS, and if this is in fact his last game, I for one will miss the heck out of him—because he's so darn entertaining."

After touching down in L.A. in March 2018, Ibrahimovic used his first interview to make a bold statement so typical of his personality: "I'm looking to conquer the U.S. just like I conquered Europe."

Nineteen months on from that day, he feels he has done so. His overall record in MLS is 52 goals from 57 matches, but it is performances against LAFC that have gone a long way to defining him as a great in America.

Over their five games, he has scored eight goals—yet that does not even come close to telling the full story—so here are two major highlights:

On his debut, Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute with Galaxy trailing 3-1 to LAFC. He was only on the field for 19 minutes yet helped his team pull one straight back, then scored a brilliant goal from 40 yards before heading a late winner for 4-3.

In the first El Trafico of 2019 Vela scored twice, but Ibrahimovic outshone him by bagging a hat-trick as Galaxy won 3-2.

Zlatan's issue, though, is that he's probably not the best player in the league right now. LAFC's Vela has set a record for the highest single-scoring season and is expected to be named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Ibrahimovic has had to deal with questions over the Mexican's record all season, and he has not been able to resist the odd dig at his rival—the main one coming in July when he told ESPN he was a superior player to Vela: "By far, because if he's in his prime. How old is he? 29. And he's playing in MLS and he's in his prime. When I was 29 (I was in Europe). Big difference."

Vela has outscored him 34-30 this term, and Collins told B/R: "Zlatan puts it all out there. The guy is on the record saying that no one should compare him and Vela because no one except Zlatan can be Zlatan.

"I think it kills him that Vela won the Golden Boot this season. Vela, on the other hand, is much more subdued and humble in his approach, always giving credit to his team for his success. They are two supremely talented players but with very different mindsets.

"While Vela is the ultimate 'good guy,' Zlatan is the bad guy you still want to watch and you still want to cheer for. And he has the mental edge in these matchups for sure."

From the moment Jonathan dos Santos ran away to celebrate a match-winning goal for L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United on Sunday night, we have been building towards the circus that is El Trafico: Part 6.

Over the past two seasons, Los Angeles Football Club and the Galaxy have developed a rivalry that feels like it has been ingrained in the game for years.

It's fair to say they do not like each other.

We asked Angel Figueroa, member of Galaxy fans' group Angel City Brigade, what to make of LAFC. The response: "I'll keep it PG: Absolutely fake. As fake as a fanbase can be—for multiple reasons. Perhaps only some respect, if any at all, for the supporters who were around since their Chivas USA days."

LAFC fans have become used to such taunts and Valeria Tapia—part of the team's 3252 supporters' group—told B/R: "They call us a lot of things, but what you see in the stands is pure passion.

"There's nothing fake about us, and if anything, Galaxy fans are just jealous that they don't have a unified front like we do.

"I am proud to be in the 3252, we work together to create something special. We just introduced our first Korean chant, and it just shows how diverse we are. We are Los Angeles, and we represent the city. They can keep calling us fake, but in the stands, we show the city and the world who we truly are."

Some might find it difficult to understand how such a rivalry can build within two seasons, but these teams genuinely do not like each other.

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

"It's a safe bet the atmosphere is going to be incredible," MLS writer and analyst Bobby Warshaw said. "You'd expect I'd say that, but The Athletic columnist Molly Knight vote earlier this year that an LAFC game at Banc of California Stadium was the best L.A. sporting event she's ever been to, and Bill Simmons talks regularly about how much he enjoys LAFC games, and he's been to a few sporting events.

"As of right now, it looks like this game will be the toughest ticket to get in league history. As of Tuesday, El Trafico tickets were more expensive than Lakers-Clippers on the opening night of the NBA season."

When the teams played out a 3-3 draw in August (Ibrahimovic scored twice, Vela once, for the record) a crowd of 22,757 were in attendance.

That's pretty much capacity—and the place will be packed again for this one.

"It's hard to say how many Galaxy fans will be there," Figueroa said. "Significantly smaller stadium so obviously demand is higher with less supply—hence the crazy ticket prices. But based on previous games, I'd estimate 30-40 percent of the crowd will be Galaxy supporters. And the atmosphere will likely be as the previous five meetings; electric and unparalleled in the league—but, for sure, extra energy from all sides given what's at stake."

LAFC's 3252, who are based behind one of the goals and are widely considered the noisiest in MLS, will be on top form.

"I've been to all of these matches, and the anticipation is insane each time," Tapia said. "We have the better team, but we let many of those games slip away. Regardless of the scoreline, the 3252 will be there supporting 90 minutes-plus.

"I don't let my emotions get in the way of supporting my team, I only get louder and give the best support I can give because I expect the same from my team. We are the best team in the MLS history, but we just need to beat the Galaxy to make sure there are no doubters."

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

LAFC are clear favourites, with an 85 percent chance of making it through to the Conference Finals, according to projections. But beyond that? You just need to watch this game.

"It's a fair bet something special will happen, for two reasons," Warshaw said. "First, history. Every time these teams have played, something incredible has happened. Second, the 'wow' factor is built into how the teams play.

"It's constructed differently for teach team, though. The Galaxy are built around the stars, so they give the stars allowance to do what they want. If you give Zlatan and Cristian Pavon and Jonathan dos Santos the freedom to try things, they will do some ridiculous stuff.

"LAFC, conversely, are all about the cohesive unit. And they have built the more cohesive unit in league history. Their counter-pressing and transitions and line-breaking passes can be breathless. I'm partial to LAFC's style more than Galaxy, but everyone has his or her own preference."

In the player stakes, Vela has so far edged out Ibrahimovic this season; in the team stakes, the Galaxy have a psychological edge given they have never lost this fixture.

But you just have to wonder how the former Sweden international will rise on this stage—driven by the fact he will not want his final game in the U.S. to be defeat at the hands of the rivals.

Yet you have to wonder, too, whether LAFC—so bruised by past results—will bounce back to produce a beating they are more than capable of dishing out.

"The fanbases do not like each other. The teams do not like each other. And the fact that LAFC, despite winning the Supporters' Shield and being the best team in the league, has not figured out how to beat the Galaxy only adds fuel to the fire," MLS host Collins said.

"Every single time these two teams have faced off it's been scintillating. Add a single elimination playoff game into the equation? It's going to be fire. I can't wait."

No one can wait. This has the ingredients to be one of the most memorable games MLS has ever seen.