Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Oct. 21

Robert Lewandowski continued his relentless push for the top of 2019-20 European Golden Shoe standings by netting his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season against Augsburg on Saturday.

The Polish forward scored Bayern's opener at the WWK Arena before Serge Gnabry put the German champions ahead, but Alfred Finnbogason's last-minute equaliser prevented them moving top of the table.

And Lewandowski is still four points short of hitting the top of the Golden Shoe standings after Erik Sorga scored his 28th goal for Flora in the Estonian Meistriliiga against Nomme Kalju on Sunday.

Standings

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 28 x 1.0 = 28.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

T3. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T3. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T5. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

T5. Torgeir Borven, Odd: 18 x 1.0 = 18.0

T5. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

T5. Robin Soder, IFK Goteborg: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

T5. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

T5. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djugardens: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

Rules: UEFA assigns each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of league goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score.

For example, Erik Sorga's 28 goals are worth 28 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. Robert Lewandowski's 12 goals equal 24 points, because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Lewandowski, 31, has had some remarkable seasons in his glittering career and has spent the best part of the last decade as one of Europe's premier marksmen.

The 2019-20 campaign, though, could turn out to be his best yet.

He has reached 12 goals in just eight appearances, netting in every game he has played in the Bundesliga this term:

On Saturday, after Marco Richter hit an early opener for the hosts, Lewandowski equalised in the 14th minute when he headed home Gnabry's cross from seven yards.

There are only a few players in the world who could have been expected to keep pace with Lewandowski so far this term.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are lagging behind in the Golden Shoe standings, though.

After missing the start of the season through injury, Messi has only two in La Liga, but he has now scored in successive matches after finding the net in Barcelona's 3-0 win at Eibar on Saturday.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored his fourth Serie A goal of the season in Juventus' 2-1 win over Bologna.

From Europe's top five leagues, Lewandowski's closest challenger is Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who scored a double in a 3-3 draw with Atalanta on Saturday:

The Bayern man will take some catching, though, if he continues to score at the same rate, and it is surely only a matter of time before he reels in Sorga.