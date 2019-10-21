2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 7 Predictions

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 7 PredictionsOctober 21, 2019
In every NFL season, the worst teams usually reveal themselves early on, and the 2019 campaign has been no different.
Five teams are either winless (the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins) or have one win (the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Washington), and several two-win teams are on three-game losing streaks (the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Detroit Lions).
At this point in the year, it's prudent for these types of teams to start turning their attention to the college ranks and try to look towards potential contention next season.
2020 Round 1 Mock Draft
- Cincinnati Bengals - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Miami Dolphins - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Washington - Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Atlanta Falcons - Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
- New York Jets - Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- New York Giants - AJ Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
- Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Denver Broncos - Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- Cleveland Browns - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Miami Dolphins via Pittsburgh - Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- Detroit Lions - Isaiah Simmons, OLB/S, Clemson
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Philadelphia Eagles - Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Oakland Raiders - Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
- Arizona Cardinals - Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Oakland Raiders via Chicago - CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
- Jacksonville Jaguars via LA Rams - Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama
- Carolina Panthers - Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Dallas Cowboys - Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- Miami Dolphins via Houston - Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Indianapolis Colts - Raekwon Davis, DT/DE, Alabama
- Minnesota Vikings - Trey Adams, OT, Washington
- Baltimore Ravens - Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
- Seattle Seahawks - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
- Buffalo Bills - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
- Green Bay Packers - Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Kansas City Chiefs - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- New Orleans Saints - Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
- New England Patriots - Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- San Francisco 49ers - Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Sometimes draft prospects require significant projection. Whether their skills are still raw or they play an unflashy brand of football, it's a bit more difficult to tell how they'll perform at the NFL level.
This is obviously not the case for Chase Young, the latest in Ohio State's assembly line of great edge rushers. Young is a consensus top-3 prospect in this year's draft and has the production to match, as he is tied for the FBS lead in sacks with 9.5 so far this season.
This unrelenting edge rushing production would make him an excellent fit on the hapless Atlanta Falcons defense. So far through seven games, the Falcons are tied for last in the NFL in sacks with five and are giving up the second-most points per game in the league. They could clearly use an injection of talent and motor on Young's level.
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
We don't mean to play favorites with Ohio State here, but Okudah seems to be a generational prospect out wide. Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller compared him to Jalen Ramsey, citing his athleticism and size as well as self-motivation and maturity.
Okudah has backed up his hype so far this season, recording three pass deflections and three interceptions through seven games when he had never picked off a pass before this season.
A team like the Miami Dolphins needs help wherever they can get it, but with three first-round picks, they can afford to double down on a relative strength by picking Okudah to pair with All-Pro Xavien Howard and instantly form one of the league's best young cornerback duos.
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
The Oakland Raiders are one of the league's most pleasant surprises so far, wedging themselves right in the thick of things despite an ostensible lack of talent on both sides of the ball. However, one clear weakness that remains obvious is a hole at wide receiver.
Of course, the antics of Antonio Brown left that hole wide open, but Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have a chance to fill it through the draft this April. Lucky for them, this is one of the best receiving classes in recent memory.
Unless things really go sideways, Oakland won't be able to get their hands on Alabama wunderkind Jerry Jeudy. That's alright, though, because Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault, who some scouts have called a bigger Julio Jones, is also in this draft.
While comparing any young player to Jones is to set extremely unfair expectations for them, the 6'2”, 225-pound Shenault at least matches the body type in that he's a big and athletic wideout. The Raiders have a speed threat in Tyrell Williams and a breakout safety blanket in tight end Darren Waller. Shenault could step in right away, let them play the roles they're more comfortable in and stabilize Oakland's offense for Derek Carr or whoever is playing quarterback in Las Vegas next season.
