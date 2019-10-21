2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 7 Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In every NFL season, the worst teams usually reveal themselves early on, and the 2019 campaign has been no different.

Five teams are either winless (the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins) or have one win (the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Washington), and several two-win teams are on three-game losing streaks (the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Detroit Lions).

At this point in the year, it's prudent for these types of teams to start turning their attention to the college ranks and try to look towards potential contention next season.

2020 Round 1 Mock Draft

Cincinnati Bengals - Tua Tagovailoa , QB, Alabama Miami Dolphins - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Washington - Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Atlanta Falcons - Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State New York Jets - Jerry Jeudy , WR, Alabama New York Giants - AJ Epenesa , EDGE, Iowa Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Denver Broncos - Grant Delpit , S, LSU Cleveland Browns - Tristan Wirfs , OT, Iowa Miami Dolphins via Pittsburgh - Jeffrey Okudah , CB, Ohio State Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU Detroit Lions - Isaiah Simmons, OLB /S, Clemson Jacksonville Jaguars - Derrick Brown, DT , Auburn Philadelphia Eagles - Trevon Diggs , CB, Alabama Tennessee Titans - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Oakland Raiders - Laviska Shenault , WR, Colorado Arizona Cardinals - Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama Oakland Raiders via Chicago - CJ Henderson, CB, Florida Jacksonville Jaguars via LA Rams - Dylan Moses, ILB , Alabama Carolina Panthers - Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Dallas Cowboys - Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Miami Dolphins via Houston - Tyler Biadasz , C, Wisconsin Indianapolis Colts - Raekwon Davis, DT /DE, Alabama Minnesota Vikings - Trey Adams, OT, Washington Baltimore Ravens - Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State Seattle Seahawks - Paulson Adebo , CB, Stanford Buffalo Bills - Walker Little, OT, Stanford Green Bay Packers - Jalen Reagor , WR, TCU Kansas City Chiefs - Javon Kinlaw , DT , South Carolina New Orleans Saints - Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia New England Patriots - Albert Okwuegbunam , TE, Missouri San Francisco 49ers - Julian Okwara , EDGE, Notre Dame

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Sometimes draft prospects require significant projection. Whether their skills are still raw or they play an unflashy brand of football, it's a bit more difficult to tell how they'll perform at the NFL level.

This is obviously not the case for Chase Young, the latest in Ohio State's assembly line of great edge rushers. Young is a consensus top-3 prospect in this year's draft and has the production to match, as he is tied for the FBS lead in sacks with 9.5 so far this season.

This unrelenting edge rushing production would make him an excellent fit on the hapless Atlanta Falcons defense. So far through seven games, the Falcons are tied for last in the NFL in sacks with five and are giving up the second-most points per game in the league. They could clearly use an injection of talent and motor on Young's level.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

We don't mean to play favorites with Ohio State here, but Okudah seems to be a generational prospect out wide. Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller compared him to Jalen Ramsey, citing his athleticism and size as well as self-motivation and maturity.

Okudah has backed up his hype so far this season, recording three pass deflections and three interceptions through seven games when he had never picked off a pass before this season.

A team like the Miami Dolphins needs help wherever they can get it, but with three first-round picks, they can afford to double down on a relative strength by picking Okudah to pair with All-Pro Xavien Howard and instantly form one of the league's best young cornerback duos.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

The Oakland Raiders are one of the league's most pleasant surprises so far, wedging themselves right in the thick of things despite an ostensible lack of talent on both sides of the ball. However, one clear weakness that remains obvious is a hole at wide receiver.

Of course, the antics of Antonio Brown left that hole wide open, but Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have a chance to fill it through the draft this April. Lucky for them, this is one of the best receiving classes in recent memory.

Unless things really go sideways, Oakland won't be able to get their hands on Alabama wunderkind Jerry Jeudy. That's alright, though, because Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault, who some scouts have called a bigger Julio Jones, is also in this draft.

While comparing any young player to Jones is to set extremely unfair expectations for them, the 6'2”, 225-pound Shenault at least matches the body type in that he's a big and athletic wideout. The Raiders have a speed threat in Tyrell Williams and a breakout safety blanket in tight end Darren Waller. Shenault could step in right away, let them play the roles they're more comfortable in and stabilize Oakland's offense for Derek Carr or whoever is playing quarterback in Las Vegas next season.