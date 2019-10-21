Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz Comment on Eagles' Blowout Loss vs. Cowboys

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys destroyed Philadelphia 37-10 on Sunday night, and the loss was hard to swallow for the Eagles.

"This feeling kills me, honestly," tight end Zach Ertz told reporters after the game.



"One of the most embarrassing games I've ever been a part of here in Philly," he added.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, meanwhile, agreed with head coach Doug Pederson that this was as bad a loss as they've experienced since arriving in Philadelphia (h/t PennLive's Daniel Gallen).

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson took it one step further:

The 27-point loss was this season's largest margin of defeat for the Eagles, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings 38-20 last week.

As lopsided as the score was, the most concerning aspect of the evening for the Eagles was how they looked en route to the final score.

Wentz accounted for three of Philly's four turnovers with two lost fumbles and an interception. The 26-year-old and tight end Dallas Goedert each fumbled in the early going to help Dallas mount a 14-0 lead:

Ertz also commented on the team's tendency to start games slow, having been down by at least 10 points in the first half of five of seven games:

Ertz didn't see his first target of the game until six minutes remained in the third quarter and the Cowboys led 27-10. The Pro Bowler finished with two catches for 38 yards. ESPN's Tim McManus pointed out Saturday that the Eagles are 13-2 when Ertz scores at least one touchdown, and Philly was certainly worse Sunday night without him involved.

Even more bitter for the Eagles, the Cowboys entered their matchup having lost three games in a row and not looking particularly good in the process. People would have never known that by watching them against Philadelphia.

The Eagles now sit at 3-4 behind the 4-3 Cowboys in the NFC with a tough stretch ahead. The 5-1 Buffalo Bills, 3-3 Chicago Bears, 6-0 New England Patriots and 5-2 Seattle Seahawks take them through November.

Pederson and his players expressed how disappointed they are, but unless action backs that up in ensuing games, those words will be hollow, much like Pederson's somewhat guarantee ahead of their game against the Cowboys.