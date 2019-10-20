NFL Week 8 Odds: Betting Lines Revealed for Browns vs. Patriots and More

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Week 7 of the NFL season isn't even over, but bettors can already start planning for Week 8.

Alan Berg of Caesars shared odds for Week 8's upcoming games, including the showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay is favored by three points even though the contest is in Kansas City, in large part because Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury during Thursday's win over the Denver Broncos that is expected to keep him out.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots are 10.5-point favorites over the preseason darling Cleveland Browns.

Not many games jump out on the Week 8 slate in what is shaping up to be a what-could-have-been week instead of one to remember.

Heading into the campaign, the clash between the Packers and Chiefs was one of the most anticipated ones of the season. Mahomes is the future face of the league as the reigning MVP who figures to make the Chiefs a Super Bowl contender once he is healthy again. Aaron Rodgers is one of the all-time greats who, along with Tom Brady, has been one of the NFL's biggest stars for more than a decade.

The head-to-head showdown would have been appointment viewing, but now fans may have to wait for a potential Super Bowl matchup.

As for the game between Cleveland and New England, the Browns were a popular Super Bowl pick before the season after adding Odell Beckham Jr. to an offense already featuring Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. The AFC almost always goes through the Patriots, but many thought Cleveland could overcome the defending champions.

Instead, the Browns are 2-4 and on the short list for the most disappointing teams in the league.

Stunning Brady and the Patriots would be one way to turn the season around, but nothing the Browns have done so far suggests they can do that.

Hence, the 10.5-point spread.