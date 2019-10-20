Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper Star as Cowboys Crush Eagles on SNF

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys made Doug Pederson eat his words.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach had "voiced confidence" earlier this week that his team would march down to Dallas and win, but the Cowboys ultimately prevailed 37-10 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

Put simply, Philly turned the ball over too many times to walk away with the win. One of two first-quarter fumbles was forced by Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who fired back at Pederson on Friday.

As a result, Dallas improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 against its fellow NFC East residents. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 1-1 in the division. The Cowboys also put an end to their three-game skid, and the 3-4 Eagles have now dropped back-to-back contests.

The Cowboys will go into Week 8 atop the NFC East.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott: 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT on 21-of-27 passing; 5 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 22 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD; 6 catches, 36 yards

WR Amari Cooper: 5 catches, 106 yards

WR Michael Gallup: 3 catches, 34 yards

Eagles

QB Carson Wentz: 191 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT on 16-of-26 passing; 4 carries, 12 yards

RB Jordan Howard: 11 carries, 50 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

TE Dallas Goedert: 4 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD

WR Alshon Jeffery: 2 catches, 38 yards

TE Zach Ertz: 2 catches, 38 yards

Cowboys Offense Gets Back on Track

The Dallas offense was back to full strength Sunday night, and it showed.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La'el Collins (knee) as well as wide receivers Amari Cooper (quad) and Randall Cobb (back) returned to action, which opened up the offense for running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott's big day came against an Eagles unit that arrived to Dallas ranked first in rushing defense.

An effective Elliott allowed Prescott to completely fool the defense on this one-yard touchdown throw to tight end Blake Jarwin:

Jarwin's touchdown capped off an uncharacteristically hot first half for the Cowboys, which was aided by two early turnovers from the Eagles:

What was perhaps most encouraging was how well Cooper moved despite his status for this game being in question throughout the week due to a deep thigh bruise suffered last week against the New York Jets:

Ultimately, though, it was quarterback Dak Prescott's ability to execute that got Dallas back in the win column. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the 26-year-old performed well against an NFC East team. Sunday's result improved his all-time record against the NFC East to 16-5 and his numbers within the division this season to eight touchdown passes opposite two interceptions (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer).

Some of the Cowboys' offensive success can probably be attributed Philadelphia's banged-up defense, but they took what was given to them to claim first in the NFC East and flip the script heading into a bye week.

Another Slow Start and Too Many Turnovers Doom Eagles

Philadelphia fumbled two times within three offensive snaps in the first quarter, and the 14-0 lead those turnovers awarded Dallas proved too much to overcome.

The Eagles finished the contest with four turnovers and have now given the ball away seven times in the last two weeks—both losses by at least 18 points.

What's worse, finding themselves down 14-0 within the first eight minutes of the game is not unfamiliar territory for the Eagles this season:

Specific to the Cowboys, Philly hasn't led the Cowboys in any of their matchups since Week 11 in 2017 (h/t 94 WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks). What's more pressing, though, are the other opponents looming on the Eagles' upcoming schedule.

If the Eagles struggled against Dallas, they're set to continue struggling against the defenses of the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots—in that order.

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn't do anything to inspire confidence that the Eagles offense can turn things around, either, as he was responsible for three of four turnovers (two fumbles, one pick). Philly needs to learn how to take care of the ball if it plans on keeping any semblance of playoff hope alive, but additionally, the offensive line has to protect Wentz better:

All told, the Eagles have countless issues all around including turnovers, slow starts, poor quarterback play and an injury-riddled defense. That was bound to cost them against Dallas.

What's Next?

The Eagles will travel to Buffalo and take on the Bills next Sunday afternoon, while the Cowboys have a bye week before having to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 9.