La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 9 Results and Updated Standings

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad moved up to fourth in La Liga on Sunday as they beat Real Betis 3-1. Meanwhile, Sevilla went sixth after they beat Levante 1-0.

Villarreal claimed a 1-0 win at Espanyol, while Alaves ran out 2-0 winners over Celta Vigo.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw at San Mames.

Scores

Alaves 2-0 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Betis

Espanyol 0-1 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Valladolid

Sevilla 1-0 Levante

Standings

Recap

Loren Moron put Real Betis ahead from close range at Anoeta after 12 minutes.

Sports writer and commentator Andy West predicted the visitors would still come away with nothing, though:

So it proved, as Sociedad equalised 10 minutes later through a Javi Garcia own goal.

Willian Jose fired La Real in front before the break, before Portu added a third shortly before the hour mark.

Sevilla needed a late goal from Luuk de Jong—his first for the club—to get past Levante.

Javier Hernandez thought he'd scored for Sevilla in the 36th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

They looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw when De Jong and Hernandez each missed gilt-edged chances from close range late on, but the former made amends for his miss when he headed home Jesus Navas' cross.

The Spanish Football Podcast noted the home crowd's support of the Dutchman:

Inaki Williams showed superb composure to open the scoring for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw with Valladolid, but they were pegged back by an unfortunate own goal from Inigo Martinez after goalkeeper Unai Simon failed to claim a cross:

The draw took Athletic to eighth in La Liga, while Valladolid sit 12th.

Alaves moved out of the bottom three with their win at home against Celta Vigo.

The visitors dominated possession but directed just two of their 14 shots on target. While Celta failed to convert their chances, Alaves broke the deadlock thanks to a powerful header from Lisandro Magallan five minutes into the second half.

Lucas Perez made sure of the three points late on when he converted a cross from Aleix Vidal.

In the day's other game, Villarreal became only the second team to win away from home on Matchday 9 after Barcelona's 3-0 victory at Eibar on Saturday.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored the only goal of the game when he bundled home a rebound in the 17th minute, consigning Pablo Machin to defeat in his first game in charge of Espanyol.

Machin's side travel to Levante next Sunday after a trip to Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.