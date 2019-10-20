Devonta Freeman Ejected for Throwing Punch at Aaron Donald During Rams-Falcons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

An already underwhelming season reached a new low for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday as Devonta Freeman was ejected in the third quarter.

Amid a mild scuffle between the two teams, Freeman threw a punch at Aaron Donald, thus earning a trip back to the locker room, per ProFootballTalk's Darin Gantt.

At the very least, nobody can question Freeman's bravery. He was giving up five inches and 74 pounds on Donald. Prior to Freeman's punch, Donald was basically lifting the Falcons running back up off the turf and pushing him backward.

It could've been a case of Freeman's long-simmering frustration boiling over.

The Falcons are headed for their sixth defeat in seven games, not something anybody expected of a team with the pieces to at least challenge for a wild-card berth. Gerald Everett added further insult Sunday as he celebrated his eight-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

With his day over, Freeman tied a season-low by running for 19 yards on seven carries. He also caught two passes for six yards.

He was the second player to be ejected Sunday. Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins punched Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford on the second play from scrimmage

