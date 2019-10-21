Champions League 2019: Matchday 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are both fancied to win their home games in the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers tip City to click into gear against Serie A outfit Atalanta, while struggling Spurs should get their season back on track against Red Star Belgrade in north London.

Meanwhile, holders Liverpool are away to Genk in Group E on Wednesday, while Chelsea travel to last season's beaten semi-finalists Ajax.

Spain's big two are also in action with record winners Real Madrid in Galatasaray on Tuesday, while Barcelona's terrific front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann will be too much for Sparta Prague in the capital of the Czech Republic a day later.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are among the favourites, and the Bianconceri will be expected to comfortably beat Lokomotiv Moscow at the Allianz Stadium in Group D on Tuesday.

Fixtures (Schedule, viewing information and predictions)

Tuesday, October 22

Group C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT ESPN (3-1)

Group D: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET (2-1)

Group A: Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (0-3)

Group A: Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, (1-2)

Group B: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (0-2)

Group B: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Red Star Belgrade, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (1-0)

Group C: Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2/TNT (4-1)

Group D: Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/TNT (3-0)

Wednesday, October 23

Group G: RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (0-0)

Group H: Ajax vs. Chelsea, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/TNT (1-1)

Group E: FC Salzburg vs. Napoli, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (1-2)

Group E: Genk vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (0-3)

Group F: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. BST/ 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN/TNT (2-1)

Group F: Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (0-4)

Group G: Benfica vs. Lyon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (1-0)

Group G: Lille vs. Valencia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (0-0)

Tuesday Odds

Shakhtar : -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Dinamo : +430 (bet $100 to win $430) Draw: +260

: -140 (bet $140 to win $100) : +430 (bet $100 to win $430) Draw: +260 Atletico : -165 Leverkusen : +525 Draw: +275

: -165 : +525 Draw: +275 Brugge : +530 PSG : -185 Draw: +310

: +530 : -185 Draw: +310 Galatasaray : +460 Real: -170 Draw: +310

: +460 Real: -170 Draw: +310 Olympiacos : +650 Bayern : -260 Draw: +405

: +650 : -260 Draw: +405 Spurs: -420 Red Star: +1150 Draw: +510

City: -525 Atalanta: +1250 Draw: +640

Juve : -475 Lokomotiv : +1400 Draw: +540

Wednesday Odds

Leipzig: -180 Zenit : +500 Draw: +310

: +500 Draw: +310 Ajax: +125 Chelsea: +210 Draw: +255

Salzburg : +160 Napoli : +150 Draw: +280

: +160 : +150 Draw: +280 Genk : +820 Liverpool: -360 Draw: +520

: +820 Liverpool: -360 Draw: +520 Inter: +140 Dortmund: +185 Draw: +250

Slavia : +590 Barca : -230 Draw: +380

: +590 : -230 Draw: +380 Benfica : +105 Lyon: +235 Draw: +275

: +105 Lyon: +235 Draw: +275 Lille: 180 Valencia: +160 Draw: +225

City and Liverpool to Enjoy Big Wins

They are the top two in the Premier League, and it's difficult to think of two stronger teams in Europe than Manchester City and Liverpool. The domestic rivals will make easy work of their home fixtures on Matchday 3.

City have too much quality in the advanced areas of midfield for Atalanta to cope with. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva can unlock defences from multiple angles, while David Silva is defying father time to put together some exceptional performances.

The 33-year-old has four assists and two goals to his credit, with his latest finish coming during Saturday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, per Sky Sports Premier League:

Silva is playing exceptional football, and City are also well-rested ahead of midfield after Sergio Aguero stayed on the bench against Palace. Gabriel Jesus started in his place and scored, but the Argentina international remains the main man up top in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Atalanta are an enterprising team on the watch of Gian Piero Gasperini, and he has the players to cause City's threadbare defence problems. Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic will find joy early, but Silva and Co. will eventually take over and dominate.

As for Liverpool, the Reds will hope to have Mohamed Salah back for the trip to Brussels. The Egypt international missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United with an ankle problem.

Yet Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports (h/t Chris Shaw of the club's official website) the 27-year-old could be "ready for Wednesday."

The Reds need Salah, even though Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino combine well in the final third. Fortunately for the Anfield side, there is more creativity in midfield, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana fit again.

The former Southampton man netted the equaliser at Old Trafford and can help Liverpool manufacture a few more chances against Genk, enough to win by a comfortable margin.

Barcelona to Lay Down a Marker

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde had been waiting patiently for his star-studded front three to click, only for injuries and inconsistent form to thwart his plans.

His moment finally arrived on Saturday when the Blaugrana beat Eibar 3-0 in La Liga, with Griezmann, Messi and Suarez all getting on the scoresheet.

It's an ominous sign for the rest of Europe, because there isn't a more naturally gifted forward line on the continent. The brilliance of Messi and Suarez has been taken as a guarantee, but it's been a different story for Griezmann.

The France international has needed time to get up to speed, but he looked more like himself against Eibar:

Once Griezmann aligns his pace, timing and perceptive movement with Messi's vision and the flair of Suarez, Barca will be unstoppable going forward.

Slavia Prague look to be the ideal opponents for the former Atletico Madrid man and his strike partners to lay down a marker to the rest of the competition about Barca's ability to lift the trophy this season.