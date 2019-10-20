Premier League Table Week 9: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored his fourth goal of the season during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, when the Red Devils became the first team to take points off the Premier League leaders this term.

The opening strike was confirmed following a check from the video assistant referee (VAR), and Sadio Mane had what would have been an equaliser ruled out shortly after due to a hand-ball in the buildup.

Adam Lallana came off the bench to equalise for Liverpool, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League but have had their eight-point lead over Manchester City cut to six.

Rashford's fourth strike of the Premier League campaign moves him level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and into the competition's top 10 scorers.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and City's Sergio Aguero lead the top-scorer charts with eight goals apiece this season, with Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close behind on seven.

Top Scorers

1= Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 8

1= Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

4= Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 6

4= Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 6

4= Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 6

7= Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 5

7= Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

7= Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

10= Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 4

10= Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 4

Standings (played, won, goal difference and points)

1. Liverpool: 9, 8, +14, 25

2. Manchester City: 9, 6, +20, 19

3. Leicester City: 9, 5, +8, 17

4. Chelsea: 9, 5, +5, 17

5. Arsenal: 8, 4, +2, 15

6. Crystal Palace: 9, 4, -2, 14

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 3, +2, 12

8. Burnley: 9, 3, +1, 12

9. Bournemouth: 9, 3, 0, 12

10. West Ham United: 9, 3, -2, 12

11. Aston Villa: 9, 3, +2, 11

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 2, 0, 11

13. Manchester United: 9, 2, +1, 10

14. Everton: 9, 3, -5, 10



15. Sheffield United: 8, 2, 0, 9

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 2, -3, 9

17. Southampton: 9, 2, -7, 8

18. Newcastle United: 9, 2, -9, 8

19. Norwich City: 9, 2, -11, 7

20. Watford: 9, 0, -16, 4

United Slow Liverpool's Charge at Old Trafford

A game of two halves ended with spoils shared at Old Trafford, where leaders Liverpool ended as the more dominant outfit following a surprisingly resilient opening half from the hosts.

Salah was missing for the Merseysiders after he was declared unfit following injury, while Paul Pogba failed to recover in time to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Referee Martin Atkinson referred to the VAR following Rashford's opener to check a potential Victor Lindelof foul on Divock Origi, but the goal stood, via Sky Sports and NBC Sports (UK and U.S. viewers only):

The breakthrough—set up by winger Daniel James—put Liverpool in an unfamiliar position and gave United great hope of ending their five-match winless streak (in 90 minutes), per Sky Sports Statto:

Jurgen Klopp was visibly incensed on the sideline and his mood wasn't improved after Mane fell afoul of the video assistant referee himself shortly after.

The Senegal winger put the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged to have handled in the area when he was controlling the ball:

Debate erupted over whether what looked like an accidental handball constituted a free-kick; sportswriter Dale Johnson said the right call was made going by the laws of the game:

The Red Devils arguably deserved their lead at the midway mark, while Liverpool looked to be missing Salah's additional energy in the buildup.

James assisted well for Rashford's opener and impressed as one of the hosts' livelier players in attack. Questions will still be asked of Fred and Andreas Pereira, who each had lacklustre moments, although the latter produced some of United's best creative moments.

Lallana failed to score in his previous 36 appearances for Liverpool (since May 2017), but his 85th-minute tap-in at the back post secured an important point for Klopp's men:

The occasion at times looked to weigh on Liverpool, who weren't able to generate their usual ingenuity in midfield through Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Roberto Firmino was kept quiet for the most part.

Rashford's first goal from open play since the opening day of the season couldn't have come in a better setting, though it couldn't quite lead United to what would have been their best win so far this season.