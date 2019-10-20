Liverpool Salvage 1-1 Draw vs. Manchester United After Adam Lallana's Late Goal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United put an end to Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season as they held the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.  

Marcus Rashford controversially opened the scoring after 36 minutes. The striker's goal was upheld by the video assistant referee despite a possible foul on Divock Origi by Victor Lindelof in the build-up.

Substitute Adam Lallana equalised for the visitors with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The draw brought an end to Liverpool's 17-match winning streak in England's top flight, but United are without a win in any competition since September 19 and in the Premier League since September 14, having won just twice in England's top flight this season. 

                        

What's Next?

United travel to Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, a day after Liverpool head to Genk in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Premier League, United are away at Norwich City next Sunday while Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Should Man Utd & Liverpool Goals Have Stood?

    Cast your vote

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Should Man Utd & Liverpool Goals Have Stood?

    Strawpoll
    via Strawpoll

    Man Utd Player Ratings 📊

    Rashford, Maguire and James stepped up vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Player Ratings 📊

    via men

    Injured Salah May Be Back Wednesday

    Liverpool say forward may return for UCL clash vs. Genk

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Injured Salah May Be Back Wednesday

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho's Dig at Solskjaer 😳

    'I’m going to try and get a job like Ole has, and speak all the time about the future' (Sky Sports)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho's Dig at Solskjaer 😳

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report