Liverpool Salvage 1-1 Draw vs. Manchester United After Adam Lallana's Late Goal

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United put an end to Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season as they held the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford controversially opened the scoring after 36 minutes. The striker's goal was upheld by the video assistant referee despite a possible foul on Divock Origi by Victor Lindelof in the build-up.

Substitute Adam Lallana equalised for the visitors with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The draw brought an end to Liverpool's 17-match winning streak in England's top flight, but United are without a win in any competition since September 19 and in the Premier League since September 14, having won just twice in England's top flight this season.

What's Next?

United travel to Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, a day after Liverpool head to Genk in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Premier League, United are away at Norwich City next Sunday while Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.