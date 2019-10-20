World Series 2019: Known Schedule Info, TV Guide and Predictions

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Four victories separate the Houston Astros from their second World Series crown in three years as well as the Washington Nationals from their first-ever championship.

Houston followed a similar path to the World Series from two years ago, as it downed the New York Yankees for the second time in the American League Championship Series.

The Nationals dispensed of St. Louis through a National League Championship Series sweep and come into the Fall Classic after a week layoff.

The Astros open the best-of-seven series at home after they earned the top regular-season record in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 4-1 at Minute Maid Park and 2-3 on the road in the postseason, while Washington holds a 4-1 road mark and is 3-1 at Nationals Park.

World Series Schedule

All Times ET

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22 at Houston (8:08 p.m., Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23 at Houston (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25 at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26 at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 27 at Washington (8:07 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29 at Houston (8:07 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 30 at Houston (8:08 p.m., Fox, if necessary)

Prediction

Houston over Washington in 6

The potential meeting of seven dynamic starting pitchers should dominate the World Series buzz.

Houston boasts a trio of Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, all of whom put in quality ALCS appearances.

Washington's quartet of Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin controlled the NLCS with four consecutive dominant showings.

ESPN's Jeff Passan outlined the possible matchups, with Cole and Scherzer leading off the Fall Classic in Game 1.

Since Houston used three starters in the first two rounds, it will likely have to utilize a bullpen day at some point.

If AJ Hinch keeps his rotation on full rest, Game 4 has the highest probability of belonging to the relievers. They were supposed to take charge in ALCS Game 4 before a rain delay allowed Greinke and Verlander to throw on regular rest.

Both sets of relievers will be called on in crucial late-inning situations. Washington only used four bullpen arms in the NLCS, so it may have the fresher set of flamethrowers.

Houston called on a seven-man platoon to win ALCS Game 6, but Jose Urquidy, a starter at the end of the regular season, was the only one to pitch more than two innings.

If Cole and Verlander produce six- or seven-inning appearances, Houston's staff should be fresh for the visit to Nationals Park.

The Astros' pair of Will Harris and Roberto Osuna, as well as Washington's Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson, are capable of slamming the door in the final two or three frames to back up a quality start.

However, both sides will have a difficult time getting out the sluggers in each lineup.

Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley led the Astros with 15 combined hits in the ALCS, while Carlos Correa and George Springer contributed two home runs each.

Howie Kendrick, Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner all had five NLCS base knocks, while nine batters had at least two hits.

Washington's production could drop if it faces Cole and Verlander at home. In four playoff starts at Minute Maid Park, the pair went 3-0 with 12 hits conceded with 40 strikeouts over 29.1 innings.

Houston could also benefit from the World Series experience in its order. In 2017, Altuve, Springer, Correa and Alex Bregman all had six or more hits and at least two home runs.

If the Astros find the right combination of quality pitching and power hitting at home, their worst-case scenario would be heading back home facing a one-game deficit.

The 2017 champion proved it could win on the road in the ALCS, and it should produce a similar fight versus a Nationals side that could be a bit desperate by Game 3.

Even if the series goes the distance, we have faith in Houston banking on its experience to pull out its second title in a three-year span.

But we do not think that will happen with Cole and Verlander looming in Games 5 and 6. If the Astros win one game in Washington, D.C., Verlander could close the title out on home soil.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.