Manchester City vs. Atalanta: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Manchester City host Atalanta on Tuesday hoping to hand their UEFA Champions League opponents a third defeat in as many Group C matches and extend their lead at the top of the pool.

The Citizens can shore up their chances of a top-two finish if they maintain their perfect start in Group C, while the Italian side are looking to get their campaign off the ground at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are three points clear of the competition entering Matchday 3, with Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk sitting on three points apiece.

Atalanta are unbeaten away from home in Serie A this season (four wins, one draw), but they are still chasing their first Champions League point.

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Preview

Despite enduring a slow start to their maiden Champions League campaign, Atalanta remain a potential threat to Guardiola's hopes of an unhindered run through Group C.

La Dea were given a harsh welcome to the competition when they suffered a 4-0 humiliation at Dinamo Zagreb on September 18 and lost further ground in the group in a 2-1 home defeat to Shakhtar a fortnight later.

Europe's top-tier tournament hasn't been kind to Atalanta, but OptaPaolo recently testified to their otherwise superb away record this season:

City restored their winning form with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, a much-needed result after they lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Guardiola benched striker Sergio Aguero for the Premier League win at Selhurst Park, and replacement Gabriel Jesus repaid the faith shown in him with an important headed finish, per Sky Sports Statto:

Both sides will be eager to lay down a marker in what will be the first meeting between the two. City have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions, but Atalanta's record of five wins in the same span isn't quite as intimidating.

The confidence in manager Gian Piero Gasperini's side may also have been dented after his team surrender a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 at Lazio on Saturday, via Serie A:

City defender John Stones has returned to fitness at an ideal time for Guardiola, who started defensive-midfield pair Rodri and Fernandinho as centre-backs against Palace. Stones came on as a substitute after more than a month out injured and could start in midweek.

Atalanta have scored 15 times in their six matches since the defeat at Dinamo, with the attacking pair of Luis Muriel and Alejandro Gomez worth keeping an eye on.

However, Colombian striker Duvan Zapata was recently injured on international duty and will be a big absence for the travelling team.