World Series 2019: Latest Bracket Results, Odds and Predictions

Jose Altuve sent the Houston Astros to the World Series in resounding fashion, clubbing a walk-off homer to defeat the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS.

But after a night of celebration, there's no time to waste.

Houston―which is seeking its second championship in three seasons―will quickly shift its attention to preparing for the Washington Nationals. En route to the World Series, the Nats dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

The matchup is finalized. The schedule and odds are ready. And soon enough, a new champion will be crowned.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 3, Oct. 25: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4, Oct. 26: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5, Oct. 27*: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and all times ET.

World Series Odds

Astros: -225 (wager $225 to win $100)

Nationals: +180 (wager $100 to win $180)

Odds per Oddschecker.

World Series Prediction

Baseball fans could hardly ask for a better group of potential pitching matchups on the game's biggest stage. As ESPN's Jeff Passan laid out, this series is stacked with talent on the mound.

While the order could change, Houston is highly likely to pick Gerrit Cole for the opener with the Nationals. He would have started a Game 7 against the Yankees, but that's no longer necessary. Justin Verlander could then open Game 2 on normal rest before the Astros turn to midseason addition Zack Greinke.

Don't expect a bold order from Washington, either.

"You guys can figure it out," Nats manager Dave Martinez told reporters. "You've been here all year." The simple quote suggests Max Scherzer for Game 1, followed by Stephen Strasburg and likely Patrick Corbin, with Anibal Sanchez as the fourth option.

"I want to make sure―it's not just about Game 1," Martinez added. "It's about Games 4, 5, 6, 7."

Although the pitchers rightfully command the most press, the star-studded rotations mean both batting lineups will be under immense pressure. Runs may be at a premium, so which offense will take advantage of runners in scoring position?

During the LCS, Washington held the edge quite dramatically. That should not be brushed aside. At the same time, the Astros' pitching staff is a pretty substantial rise in competition for the Nats.

Houston, meanwhile, should be able to succeed against Washington's bullpen. Though the relief corps has thrown well recently, Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle can't carry the whole load. Tanner Rainey and Fernando Rodney must be effective for the Nationals to survive a long series.

And against this Astros lineup, that's not a safe bet.

Unless the Nationals are able to ride Scherzer, Strasburg and the starting rotation, Houston will claim its second World Series title in three seasons.

Prediction: Astros in 6