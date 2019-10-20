MLB Playoffs 2019: Updated World Series Odds After Final LCS

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series for the second time in three years after defeating the New York Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday in Minute Maid Park.



Houston, which beat the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS before taking home the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, will meet the Washington Nationals to decide this year's MLB champion.

Here's a prediction for the World Series matchup. We will also review some odds in advance of those contests.

Updated World Series Odds

Houston Astros: -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Washington Nationals: +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Source: SuperBook USA (h/t B/R Betting)

World Series Prediction

Three factors will determine the World Series, each in favor of the Astros.

First, Houston has home-field advantage, an important fact given Houston is 65-21 at Minute Maid Park this season (including playoffs).

Astros fans have lit up the stadium all postseason, bringing up memories of when Houston sports fans created an otherwordly atmosphere as Houston Oilers games during the "Luv Ya Blue" era of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Simply put, Minute Maid Park is a house of horrors, one wherein the Astros are perfect if they get a three-run lead, per MLB Stats:

Second, the Astros have a much deeper bullpen.

The Nationals' dead-last bullpen ERA this regular season is a bit deceiving, as manager Dave Martinez shortened the pen during the playoffs. Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson have carried the flag for much of the playoffs with some starters sprinkled in.

They have mostly done a stellar job holding down the fort against the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL postseason, but the staff's depth doesn't compare to that of the Astros, who just won a bullpen game over the Yankees and their excellent crew of relievers.

Six pitchers combined to allow just two runs over eight innings Saturday before closer Roberto Osuna allowed a game-tying two-run homer to DJ LeMahieu.

Still, the bullpen did just enough for the Astros to come through in the bottom of the ninth thanks to Jose Altuve's two-run blast.

The 'pen has been a positive for the Astros all year, as they finished third in reliever ERA in the league. If Houston is forced to go to its relievers early (or even decides on another bullpen game in this series), then the Astros might be just fine.

Third, the Astros have Altuve.

The future Hall of Famer had offseason surgery on his right knee, and he encountered issues in rehab this season after experiencing soreness in his right leg, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Altuve missed 38 games and also started the season slow, hitting just .256 by July 12.

But the second baseman went on a tear in the season's second half, and that's continued into the playoffs.

Altuve had 20 homers, 48 RBI, a .332 batting average and a 1.008 OPS in his final 67 games, per Baseball Reference. The Astros went 48-19 during that span, which helped the team to secure home-field advantage throughout the World Series with a 107-55 record.

In the postseason, Altuve has hit .349 with five home runs and nine RBI, capped by his game-ending two-run shot to send the Astros to the World Series.

The second baseman is going to be a serious problem for any Nationals pitcher to get out, even ace trio Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg. He's arguably the game's best player not named Mike Trout, and that should help to propel the Astros to a second World Series title in three years.

Look for Houston to hold serve at home for two, steal one in Washington and then win Game 6 in Houston.