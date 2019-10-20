Sheffield United vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane on Monday to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Gunners, who beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their last match before the international break, would move back to third in the table with a victory. The Blades could go as high as seventh with a win.

Date: Monday, October 21

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds: Sheffield United 29-10, Draw 27-10, Arsenal 91-100

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Arsenal have won just one of their four away matches this season, while just three of Sheffield United's nine points have come at Bramall Lane, so Monday will be an opportunity for both sides to improve on their respective away and home records.

Although the Gunners would only be a point behind champions Manchester City if they win, Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman has not been convinced by the side this season, which he made clear after their win over Bournemouth last time out:

United won't be easy opponents to beat, either.

The Blades may have only scored seven goals—only Newcastle United and Watford have found the net on fewer occasions—in the Premier League this season, but their record of just seven conceded is bettered only by league-leading Liverpool.

Manager Chris Wilder is optimistic ahead of the clash, telling Sky Sports (h/t the Mirror's Darren Wells):

"We're competitive and we fancy our chances. We're bullish as you can obviously imagine because that's the approach that we take and how we were [in a 1-0 loss] against Liverpool.

"The crowd have been absolutely amazing at home, because they know how important it is for them to be on the front foot and make it hostile, noisy."

Arsenal will be looking to star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to breach the Blades' mean defence, as the Gabon international has seven goals in eight league matches this term, with four of them coming on the road.

They will also be boosted by the returns to fitness of full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, who were able to feature just before the international break. Forward Alexandre Lacazette might also feature if he passes a late fitness test, per BBC Sport.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Like Aubameyang, Lacazette is a prolific goalscorer. He netted twice in two starts prior to his ankle injury, while he scored 19 goals and assisted a further 13 in all competitions last season.

As for the defenders, they will strengthen Arsenal at the back and going forward, adding width and reliable service in the final third.

With the pair supplying ammunition for Aubameyang and perhaps Lacazette, that could give the Gunners the edge in what looks set to be a difficult game.