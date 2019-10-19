Haringey Borough Boss Says His Goalie Was Racially Abused in FA Cup Match

Haringey Borough Boss Says His Goalie Was Racially Abused in FA Cup MatchOctober 19, 2019
Non-league side Haringey Borough walked off their home pitch in their FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town on Saturday after manager Tom Loizou said some away supporters subjected goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat to racist abuse.
Haringey provided updates on the situation via their Twitter account:
Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information. Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are. One club, one community.
Thank you to everybody out there for your support. There is absolutely no place for racism in football and @Growler1Tom and the #Boro players decided to leave the pitch as a result of the abuse they were subjected to. We are Haringey Borough Football Club. #HBFC #CarpeDiem
Loizou spoke to BBC 5 Live Sport's Mark Chapman after the match was abandoned:
'My goalkeeper was racially abused & there was no way I could let him continue' An FA Cup tie was abandoned after @HaringeyBoroFC boss, Tom Loizou took his team off the pitch amid accusations of racism, bottle throwing and spitting. He spoke with @markchapman shortly after... https://t.co/YouoyuONRS
The coach said Pajetat was spat at and had a bottle thrown at him.
Loizou added that he didn't care if the Football Association ejected the club from the competition as a result of the abandonment.
The FA said it was looking into the matter:
Loizou's counterpart, Yeovil manager Darren Sarll, supported the decision to leave the pitch and said "no one should feel discriminated against when they come to play football":
Yeovil shared footage of the teams returning to the pitch in solidarity:
In a statement, the Glovers confirmed their cooperation with the investigation into the allegations of racist abuse.
Defender Coby Rowe, who Loizou also said was racially abused, took to Twitter after the match:
Can’t believe I’m tweeting this and it’s 2019 but today I was a victim of racism , in what was supposed to be a great day for @HaringeyBoroFC another game of football ruined by racists. Thanks to @YTFC players and staff who backed our decision to leave the pitch. @kickitout https://t.co/yxijG1F194
England international Tyrone Mings offered his support to Haringey, as did anti-discriminatory organisation Kick It Out:
1/3 The reports relating to events at Haringey Borough FC this afternoon, in The FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town, are of alleged racist abuse aimed at their goalkeeper, Douglas Pajetat, and yet again means players are continuing to receive discriminatory abuse while doing their job.
Mings played in the 2020 Euro qualifier on Monday that was stopped twice when sections of Bulgaria fans direct racist abuse toward members of the Three Lions side.
Premier League players including Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma have been targeted with racist abuse on social media this season.
In July, Chelsea banned a supporter from Stamford Bridge for life after he racially abused Manchester City star Raheem Sterling last year, and they temporarily banned five more supporters for using abusive language against him.
