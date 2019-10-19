Haringey Borough Boss Says His Goalie Was Racially Abused in FA Cup Match

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Non-league side Haringey Borough walked off their home pitch in their FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town on Saturday after manager Tom Loizou said some away supporters subjected goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat to racist abuse.

Haringey provided updates on the situation via their Twitter account:

Loizou spoke to BBC 5 Live Sport's Mark Chapman after the match was abandoned:

The coach said Pajetat was spat at and had a bottle thrown at him.

Loizou added that he didn't care if the Football Association ejected the club from the competition as a result of the abandonment.

The FA said it was looking into the matter:

Loizou's counterpart, Yeovil manager Darren Sarll, supported the decision to leave the pitch and said "no one should feel discriminated against when they come to play football":

Yeovil shared footage of the teams returning to the pitch in solidarity:

In a statement, the Glovers confirmed their cooperation with the investigation into the allegations of racist abuse.

Defender Coby Rowe, who Loizou also said was racially abused, took to Twitter after the match:

England international Tyrone Mings offered his support to Haringey, as did anti-discriminatory organisation Kick It Out:

Mings played in the 2020 Euro qualifier on Monday that was stopped twice when sections of Bulgaria fans direct racist abuse toward members of the Three Lions side.

Premier League players including Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma have been targeted with racist abuse on social media this season.

In July, Chelsea banned a supporter from Stamford Bridge for life after he racially abused Manchester City star Raheem Sterling last year, and they temporarily banned five more supporters for using abusive language against him.