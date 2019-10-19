Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham Must 'Fix' Form Immediately to Reach Potential

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that his team must "fix" their form in order to reach their potential this season.

Spurs needed a controversial late equaliser from Dele Alli to secure a 1-1 Premier League draw with bottom side Watford on Saturday, and Pochettino offered his thoughts after the match, per the club's official website.

"Watford defended well, they were so strong, but I'm happy for the players because at the end we found a way to score. We maybe deserved to win in the second half, we didn't, but this is the first step to build our confidence again after two bad games against Bayern Munich and Brighton.

"Five years ago, we started in the same way and then we made an unbelievable second half of the season and our objective now is to fix this as soon as possible and to be in the way I believe the team deserves to be."

Tottenham have struggled for form in 2019-20 and have looked a shadow of the team that went all the way to the UEFA Champions League final last season, beating Manchester City and Ajax along the way.

The team headed into Saturday's match on the back of two demoralising defeats. They were hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and followed that up with a 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

A fifth defeat in six games looked to be on the cards until Alli scored in the 87th minute to deny Watford a first Premier League win of the season.

Sports reporter Nick Godwin noted how Alli's goal caused confusion:

The draw leaves Spurs with just one win in their last seven games in all competitions and prompted criticism of Pochettino after the match:

Tottenham's form has placed Pochettino and his team under scrutiny. However, the Argentine said after the defeat to Brighton he does not fear being sacked, according to Jonathan Veal at the Evening Standard.

Yet Spurs' performance against Watford will have done little to convince Pochettino's doubters, and he will face increasing pressure unless Spurs start to pick up wins quickly.

Tottenham now face a couple of tough fixtures. They go in search of their first win in the Champions League next against Red Star Belgrade and then head to Anfield to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool.