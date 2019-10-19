EPL Table: Saturday's Week 9 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City bounced back from their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pressure continued to mount on Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, as his side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Watford. Chelsea, meanwhile, saw off Newcastle United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Leicester City picked up their fifth win of the season by beating Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, and Aston Villa recorded the same scoreline at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton picked up a much-needed win over West Ham United, while there were draws between Bournemouth and Norwich City as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

Results

Everton 2-0 West Ham United

Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Southampton

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

Standings

Recap

Watford looked to be on course for their first win of the season thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure's sixth-minute opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs escaped conceding a penalty despite a review by the video assistant referee when Jan Vertonghen brought down Gerard Deulofeu, and they salvaged a draw thanks to a late equaliser from Dele Alli.

It was not the first time VAR has bailed out the Lilywhites in recent months:

Nevertheless, their struggles have shown little sign of abating:

In contrast, Chelsea enjoyed their fifth consecutive win in all competitions and their second clean sheet under Frank Lampard.

Newcastle defended admirably for much of the contest but offered little going forward, failing to register a shot on target. Marcos Alonso netted the decisive goal in the 73rd minute.

Two goals in two first-half minutes handed Manchester City their win over Crystal Palace, with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling teeing up Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, respectively:

The Sky Blues had Ederson to thank for preserving the clean sheet in the second half when he tipped a Christian Benteke header on to the bar:

Almost a year on from his death in a helicopter crash, Leicester paid tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of their clash with Burnley and marked the occasion with a victory.

Chris Wood headed the visitors in front after 26 minutes, but Jamie Vardy replied with a header of his own in the final minute of the first half. Youri Tielemans grabbed a second-half winner.



Everton moved out of the bottom three thanks to their win at Goodison Park against West Ham, which came courtesy of goals from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

It took Aston Villa until the fourth minute of added time to get their winner against 10-man Brighton. The Seagulls went ahead at Villa Park through Adam Webster, but two bookable offences in quick succession saw Aaron Mooy sent off after 35 minutes.

Jack Grealish equalised in first-half injury time before Matt Targett came up clutch in the final moments of the second half.