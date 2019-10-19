ALCS Bracket 2019: Game Time, Live-Stream Schedule and Updated Odds

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are one game away from a second seven-game American League Championship Series in three years.

The 2019 ALCS has played out much differently than it did in 2017, as both teams have picked up road victories. Two years ago, the home sides went 7-0.

Houston would love to take advantage of its home field Saturday to close out the ALCS and keep Gerrit Cole fresh for Game 1 of the World Series.

A.J. Hinch's side is 4-1 at Minute Maid Park in the postseason, but Aaron Boone's Yankees are 2-1 away from Yankee Stadium in October.

ALCS Schedule

Game 6: Saturday, October 19 at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, October 20 at Houston (7:38 p.m. ET, FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com or Fox Sports Go.

ALCS Odds

Game 6: New York +130 (bet $100 to win $130); Houston -140 (bet $140 to win $100)



Houston was the only team to win 60 regular-season home games in 2019, but it showed some vulnerability at Minute Maid Park in Game 1.

In the series opener, the Yankees scored six of their seven runs in the final four frames. Four of them were charged to Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu, who could feature as part of the Astros' bullpen game Saturday.

New York's six hits versus the relievers were one less than the total it earned off Zack Greinke over six innings.

The top part of the Yankees order should enter Houston with confidence after totaling a quartet of hits, two of which were home runs, in Game 5's opening frame. Boone said, per MLB,com's Bryan Hoch:

"Those guys took care of business today. They came in and got it done. The first goal after last night was to get on the plane, and now we've got an opportunity to go play in a tough place. We look forward to that and can't wait."

Jose Urquidy, who has not pitched in the ALCS, and Brad Peacock, who threw eight pitches in Game 5, are likely the first two arms Houston will use. If it takes a few batters for them to find a rhythm, the Yankees could pounce in a similar fashion to Friday, when four of the first five batters scored against Justin Verlander.

A fast start is also imperative for the home side, who scored six runs in the first three innings of their trio of victories.

George Springer was the only batter with multiple hits in Game 5, and if he gets on base in his first at-bat, Houston could take advantage of New York's opener. The leadoff man is one of a quartet of Astros with four or more ALCS hits, but there is a drop off to the rest of the lineup.

Springer, Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa have 20 of Houston's 30 hits, but Correa is still confident the other sluggers can get going, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

"I'm not too worried about that. We need one game where the offense just goes off and we can put up 10 runs in one game. That would be nice. At the same time, we know we're facing great pitching on their side and we have to go out there and try to put up great at-bats as a team for us to have a chance."

If Boone utilizes Chad Green and J.A. Happ in the early innings, Houston could have success versus the pair, who let up three earned runs over 4.1 frames. If the Yankees perform well early and take an advantage into the sixth, the Astros could be in trouble versus Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman, all of whom could go multiple innings to preserve the win.

Were Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and others to bust out of their respective slumps, however, Houston may have the latter-inning advantage.

Will Harris and Roberto Osuna have not conceded in 6.1 combined innings, and Joe Smith only let up one run in 2.2 frames.

If that trio is handed a lead, Houston could finish off the series and start preparing for a meeting with the Washington Nationals.

