ALCS Bracket 2019: Game Time, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

The Houston Astros need an improved approach at the plate to avoid a second straight defeat in the American League Championship Series.

A.J. Hinch's side managed one run on five hits in Friday's Game 5 loss to the New York Yankees, which forced the series to move back to Minute Maid Park.

Although they put up 13 runs at Yankee Stadium, the Astros are not getting much from certain parts of their order.

Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos are a combined 2-of-52, and the Astros are batting .178 as a team through five games.

The Yankees enter Saturday with more runs, hits and home runs and possess a better team batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

ALCS Schedule

Game 6: Saturday, October 19 at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, October 20 at Houston (7:38 p.m. ET, FS1)

ALCS Odds

Game 6: New York +130 (bet $100 to win $130); Houston -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

Via Vegas Insider.

Prediction

New York over Houston in Game 6

New York has nine batters with two or more ALCS hits compared to Houston's six.

DJ LeMahieu has been the catalyst of the order with eight hits, including a double and a home run, as well as three walks. He delivered a first-inning long ball in Game 5 to put the Yankees back on track after James Paxton conceded in the top part of the frame.

The former Colorado hitter has tried to start rallies the entire series, per the New York Post's Ken Davidoff: "Just trying to get things going. We had a tough top of the first inning. Like always, just trying to get things going. But we really needed to get it going today."

LeMahieu has a hit in all but one of New York's eight postseason contests, and he has a trio of multi-hit performances in the ALCS. Aaron Judge boasts a similar total, as his five hits versus Houston have been spread over four games.

If the top of New York's order puts the ball in play against the first two or three Astros pitchers Saturday, it could force Game 7.

Bryan Abreu, Josh James and Ryan Pressly have conceded two earned runs each, and all of them could be sent to the mound Saturday, with Game 6 belonging to the bullpens.

Houston may start with Brad Peacock or Jose Urquidy, but if it needs work in the middle innings, it could turn to one of those three.

In addition to relief improvements, Houston needs to be much better as a whole at the dish. The struggles of Alvarez and Gurriel have disrupted any rhythm created by the top four hitters, even with Carlos Correa finding his stride. The shortstop, who has two ALCS home runs, is the only reliable hitter in the lower part of the lineup.

Houston's ugly trend could continue Saturday if the Yankees play their matchups right against Alvarez, who had lower splits versus left-handed pitching. Gurriel experienced a steeper drop off against southpaws, as his regular-season batting average was 0.79 points worse than when he faced right-handers.

If J.A. Happ puts in an extended outing, he could force the pair into trouble twice, while Zach Britton could limit their production in the latter innings.

Were the Yankees to take a lead into the seventh, Britton, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman could seal the victory, as they did in Game 5.

The same could be said about Houston with Joe Smith, Will Harris and Roberto Osuna, but at this point in the series, there has to be less faith in its order after it failed to string together hits Friday

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.