MLB Playoffs 2019: Examining Latest Results, Highlights and Stats

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees made history in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees' 4-1 win Friday marked the first time in postseason history in which both squads scored in the first inning and went scoreless for the next eight, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t MLB Stats):

New York's victory forced at least one more game at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, and there is the potential for a Sunday Game 7 in Houston.

Aaron Boone's side jumped on Justin Verlander in the opening frame with a pair of home runs. DJ LeMahieu recorded his second playoff long ball at Yankee Stadium from the leadoff spot.

After an Aaron Judge double and a single from Gleyber Torres, Aaron Hicks launched a deep ball into right field to open up the three-run advantage.

Before Hicks' home run, the Yankees did not have a hit in 15 consecutive at-bats with runners in scoring position, per ESPN Stats & Info:

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, LeMahieu and Hicks hit the first pair of opening-inning home runs in 405 Yankees playoff contests:

The four-run rally answered an early run posted by the visitors, when George Springer scored on a wild pitch during Alex Bregman's at-bat.

Despite his early concession, Verlander remained on the mound, and he discovered a rhythm, as did counterpart James Paxton.

The 20-game winner finished with nine strikeouts over seven innings, and he conceded a single hit after the first frame.

Paxton also fanned nine hitters, but he did so in one less inning. The southpaw became the eighth Yankees hurler to have nine or more punchouts in an elimination game, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The extended outings kept pressure off both bullpens, which will be used to the maximum in Game 6.

Boone and A.J. Hinch confirmed after the game that Saturday will feature plenty of relievers, with a potential Gerrit Cole-Luis Severino matchup occurring in Game 7 if it is needed.

Zack Britton was Game 5's bullpen star, as he struck out a pair in 1.2 innings ahead of Aroldis Chapman.

The Yankees used Britton, Chapman and Tommy Kahnle over a three-inning span, while Brad Peacock tossed eight pitches once Verlander left the hill.

If you take away the four runs conceded by Adam Ottavino, the Yankees relievers have limited Houston to three runs. Meanwhile, the Houston bullpen has allowed seven Yankees to cross the plate, with three hurlers allowing two runs.

New York should have some confidence at the plate from Friday and its seven-run output in Game 1, but Houston plated more players in the Bronx over three games, outscoring the Yankees 13-8.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.