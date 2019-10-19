Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Alvin Kamara's injury could affect a few fantasy football positions.

The New Orleans Saints running back was ruled out of Sunday's trip to face the Chicago Bears, per The Athletic's Katherine Terrell, which means we could see a heavy dose of Latavius Murray and possibly a heavier reliance on Michael Thomas in the passing game.

Thomas sits near the top of the wide receiver rankings, which will be without the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams once again.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Adams' turf toe will keep him out of his third straight game.

Typically, you could recommend his backup to play a larger role, but it may be wise to stay away from Green Bay's wide receivers in Week 7 since Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are also dealing with injuries.

Quarterbacks

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle (vs. Baltimore)

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston (at Indianapolis)

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (at Seattle)

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo (vs. Miami)

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas (vs. Philadelphia)

7. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at Atlanta)

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (vs. Oakland)

9. Tom Brady, New England (at New York Jets)

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona (at New York Giants)

Injury Report

Patrick Mahomes' knee issue is the top concern on the quarterback injury report, but if he is in your lineup, you can't sub him out since the Kansas City Chiefs played Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs signal-caller could miss "about three games" after leaving Thursday with a knee injury. Mahomes' injury affects future quarterback rankings, which could force some owners to keep a closer eye on waiver options.

As for Sunday, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy is "cautiously optimistic" about Mitchell Trubisky's return, per the team's Twitter account. Even if he were healthy, it would be hard to argue for Trubisky's spot in the upper echelon of fantasy quarterbacks.

Drew Brees is still listed as a non-participant in practice on the NFL injury report, but the Saints should still be in good shape with Teddy Bridgewater, who is 4-0 as a starter, at the helm.

Top Pickup

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

Sam Darnold's 338-yard return drew plenty of fantasy interest, but he is still available in a good chunk of Yahoo leagues.

A Week 7 start versus the New England Patriots could be a hard sell for some owners, but the USC product is the best waiver-wire option.

In his lone meeting with the Patriots, Darnold went 16-of-28 for 167 yards. A total more than 200 could be hard to achieve, but he has a few weapons who could help him attain it.

Between Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson and Le'Veon Bell in the short passing game, Darnold should produce enough throws to at least challenge the New England secondary.

In his past five starts, Darnold has eight touchdowns and an interception. If he avoids turnovers, but still has to play from behind, he could rack up a decent amount of second-half points.

Running Back

1. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville (at Cincinnati)

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (at Detroit)

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (vs. Arizona)

4. Chris Carson, Seattle (vs. Baltimore)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (vs. Philadelphia)

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (vs. Oakland)

8. Sony Michel, New England (at New York Jets)

9. David Johnson, Arizona (at New York Giants)

10. Josh Jacobs, Oakland (at Green Bay)

Injury Report

Kamara did not practice all week because of lingering knee and ankle issues, per NFL.com's Adam Maya.

Missing the running back's dual-threat ability will hurt fantasy owners in points-per-reception leagues, and it could take away some of New Orleans' effectiveness.

Todd Gurley had a limited role in the Los Angeles Rams' Friday practice, but head coach Sean McVay is "optimistic" about his Sunday status, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Thiry also reported Malcolm Brown is doubtful for the trip to face the Atlanta Falcons, so Darrell Henderson could be worth a look as the only running back at 100 percent.

Top Pickup

Chase Edmonds, Arizona

It would be easy to suggest Murray or Henderson here, but we are going with a running back who displayed promise in his past two games.

The Arizona Cardinals' Chase Edmonds has 100 rushing yards and 51 receiving in the last that span, and he found the end zone once in each game.

The Cardinals are facing a New York Giants defense that conceded more than 400 total yards on four occasions, including its past two contests versus the Minnesota Vikings and New England.

Edmonds could benefit from Arizona's injury situation, as David Johnson was a limited participant in Friday's practice with an ankle injury.

Even if Johnson plays, the running back out of Fordham is worth an addition given his increased work load against the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta.

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at Atlanta)

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans (at Chicago)

4. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (vs. Houston)

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle (vs. Baltimore)

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (at Indianapolis)

7. Michael Gallup, Dallas (vs. Philadelphia)

8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at Atlanta)

9. Will Fuller, Houston (at Indianapolis)

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota (at Detroit)

Injury Report

Amari Cooper has a "legitimate shot" to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota).

Even if Cooper plays, Michael Gallup could be a strong option given how poorly the Eagles' secondary has played in 2019.

With Green Bay's top receivers out, Allen Lazard may be worth a pickup, but there are other quality waiver options if you do not fully trust the rookie out of Iowa State.

Thomas could be in line for even more targets, with Tre'Quan Smith ruled out along with Kamara. As Bridgewater's top pass-catcher, he could thrive even in a matchup with Chicago's defense.

Top Pickup

Auden Tate, Cincinnati

Most owners have gravitated toward the Jacksonville Jaguars side of Week 7's game in Cincinnati.

But the Bengals should be able to move the ball through the Andy Dalton-Auden Tate combination versus a Jalen Ramsey-less secondary.

Tate earned season highs in targets and receiving yards in Week 6's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In three of his past four games, the 22-year-old has at least 50 receiving yards and four receptions.

If Dalton continues to target him, his touchdown total should increase as well. He enters Week 7 with a single score from Week 5's loss to Arizona.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.