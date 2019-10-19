Yankees vs. Astros: ALCS Game 6 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

Elsa/Getty Images

After staving off elimination in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees will attempt to keep their season alive again Saturday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees got to Justin Verlander in the first inning Friday with four runs on two homers en route to a 4-1 victory. That win kept the Bronx Bombers in the ALCS, but they still have to win the next two games if they want to reach the World Series.

Even though the Astros missed a chance to close out the ALCS in New York, they are still in the driver's seat with a 3-2 series lead and Gerrit Cole looming in Game 7 if it gets that far.

2019 ALCS Game 6 Viewing Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Network: FS1 (Live stream on FoxSports.com)

Prediction

Because of Wednesday's rainout, which pushed back the final two games in New York by one day and eliminated Friday's scheduled travel day, both teams will rely on their bullpens in Game 6.

Normally a game featuring all relievers would give the Yankees a definitive edge, but their vaunted relief corps has left a lot to be desired this postseason.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone laid out the possible plan for a bullpen game to reporters when it seemed like they would have to use that strategy in Game 4: "We'll kind of see where we're at going into the next day. J.A. Happ could very much be in the mix, as well as our bullpen being unleashed on that day."

Happ's lone appearance in the series came in Game 2, wherein he recorded the final two outs of the 10th inning before serving up Carlos Correa's walk-off homer to lead off the 11th.

Chad Green is another option to start after he threw two scoreless innings in relief of James Paxton in Game 2. His second appearance in the series didn't go as well, as he gave up a three-run homer to Correa in the sixth inning Thursday.

Adam Ottavino, who had a 1.90 ERA in the regular season, has given up runs in each of his past three appearances in the series.

That leaves Boone likely relying heavily on Zack Britton, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman, with Happ somewhere in the mix.

One potential wild card that was ruled out in this scenario is Luis Severino, who will be saved for a potential Game 7 on regular rest after throwing a season-high 97 pitches in Game 3. The two-time All-Star has only thrown 20.1 innings between the regular season and playoffs because of injury.

It's also unclear what Astros manager A.J. Hinch will do with his pitching staff. Rookie Jose Urquidy could take the ball since he's well rested. His lone playoff appearance came in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays when he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Athletic's Jake Kaplan also suggested Brad Peacock could be used as an opener. The right-hander may have been taken out of the mix by throwing one scoreless inning Friday. It was his first appearance in a game this postseason after tossing a total of 6.2 innings dating back to Aug. 20.

All of this suggests these powerful offenses could spring to life in a way that hasn't often happened in this series.

New York's offense seems incapable of even buying a hit with runners in scoring position since scoring seven runs in Game 1. Even its four runs in Friday's win saw the team get just two at-bats with runners in scoring position, but Aaron Hicks made the one hit count with a three-run homer off Verlander:

The Astros haven't been much better in that category this series:

Playing in Minute Maid Park should help the Astros play loose. They have gone 14-5 in 19 playoff games at home since 2017.

Cole's presence in Game 7 does give Houston some wiggle room, but the AL West champions have been the best team in MLB all year for a reason. The Astros have taken a 3-2 lead despite not playing at their peak, so look for the offense to put pressure on New York's pitching staff early and often Saturday.

Prediction: Astros 6, Yankees 4