Yankees Ride Early Rally to Game 5 ALCS Win over Justin Verlander, Astros

The New York Yankees kept their season alive with a 4-1 home victory over the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday.

After a 7-0 win in Game 1, the Yankees offense went ice cold with six runs in the next three contests. Going up against Justin Verlander in an elimination game seemed like a daunting task, but the Bronx Bombers managed to send the series back to Houston.

Both teams did all of their scoring in the first inning. Houston's lone run scored on a wild pitch. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks took Verlander deep to put New York ahead 4-1. James Paxton, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman made it hold up by allowing just five singles.

Notable Player Stats

James Paxton: 6.0 innings, one earned run, four hits, four walks, nine strikeouts

Aaron Hicks: 1-for-3, one home run, three RBI, one run scored

DJ LeMahieu: 1-for-4, solo home run

Zack Britton: 1.2 innings, two strikeouts, no hits allowed

Justin Verlander: 7.0 innings, four earned runs, five hits, nine strikeouts, zero walks

Paxton's Brilliant Start Keeps Yankees Alive

A running theme throughout this series has been New York's inability to hit with runners in scoring position.

After going 1-for-2 in those situations during their four-run first-inning, the Yankees didn't have another at-bat with a runner at second or third base.

Since Houston's pitching staff has done an excellent job of containing New York's lineup, the onus was on Paxton to match Verlander pitch for pitch to keep his team alive. The left-hander had a shaky first inning, allowing a leadoff single to George Springer and walking Michael Brantley. Springer came around to score thanks to a passed ball and wild pitch.

That would turn out to be the only run Houston could muster against Paxton, who allowed three singles over his final five innings of work.

In the defining moment of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone came to the mound and asked his starter, who had thrown 111 pitches at that point, how he felt with two outs and one runner on in the top of the sixth.

The move nearly backfired when Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos sent a fly ball to the left-field warning track in a scene reminiscent of Didi Gregorius' flyout against Gerrit Cole in Game 3.

New York badly needed a performance like this from Paxton heading into Game 6. Boone had to run through six relievers in Thursday's 8-3 loss.

Wednesday's rainout altered the schedule because Friday was originally supposed to be a travel day if the series got extended to Game 6. Both teams seem likely to go with a bullpen game Saturday, with Cole and Luis Severino starting a potential Game 7.

Because the Yankees were able to minimize their relievers in Game 5, Boone can be as flexible as he wants with his pitching staff to navigate Game 6.

New York acquired Paxton from the Seattle Mariners last offseason with the hope he would lead the rotation in must-win playoff games. The 30-year-old had the biggest moment of his career with a performance that kept his team alive for at least one more day.

Missed Opportunities Leave Astros Vulnerable

For all the talk directed at New York with runners in scoring position, the Astros haven't been lighting up the stat sheet in that category. Even in their Game 4 win, they went just 3-for-14 in those situations.

Friday was even worse when Houston's hitters couldn't muster one hit in six opportunities with a runner at second or third base.

One big reason Houston led MLB with 107 wins during the regular season was its ability to drive runners in when they got into scoring position. The Astros had an .855 OPS in those situations, per Baseball Reference.



Being unable to execute against the Yankees has left them in a vulnerable spot. They do have Cole looming Sunday if it gets to Game 7, but now manager A.J. Hinch has to piece together a pitching staff that can shut down New York's lineup.

The Yankees have already gone into Minute Maid Park and shut out Houston's lineup in Game 1. Even though Masahiro Tanaka won't be starting this time, the Astros need more out of Springer, Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman if they want to reach the World Series.

What's Next?

The Yankees and Astros will head back to Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET.