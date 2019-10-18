Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence on Doug Pederson: 'He Might Want to Shut His Ass Up'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence believes Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson should watch his mouth ahead of a pivotal NFC East showdown in Week 7 at AT&T Stadium.

"All right. He's gotta come here. Tell him to come on. We ready," Lawrence said Friday, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Can he play the game? He might want to shut his ass up and stay on the sidelines. He can't play the game for them. ... We'll see."

That comes in response to comments made by the rival coach earlier in the week.

During an appearance on 94.1 WIP on Monday, Pederson made it known that he has confidence in his team to leave Dallas with a victory: "We're going down to Dallas; our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game, and when we do, we're in first place in the NFC East. We control our own destiny. We're right where we need to be."

As those comments picked up steam, the Super Bowl-winning coach later clarified that he never made a "guarantee," per Jane Slater of NFL Network:

Guarantee or not, Lawrence doesn't want to hear it.

After starting the season 3-0, Dallas finds itself tied atop the NFC East with Philadelphia as it rides a three-game losing streak into Sunday. As a result, the prime-time showdown offers each side an opportunity to take sole possession of first place as well as own the initial tiebreaker (their second meeting comes in Week 16).

Although Pederson has led the Eagles to back-to-back playoff berths and one Super Bowl championship, he is just 2-4 against the Cowboys in his first three-plus years on the job. Dallas swept the season series last year and has won each of the last three meetings.

The Cowboys have eased Lawrence back into action after he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. But after this war of words, he isn't focused on his number of snaps.

"You don't got to worry about it this week," Lawrence said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "Doug Pederson has already called us out, so you know what it is."