La Liga Table 2019 Week 9: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Granada moved up to second in La Liga after Domingos Duarte's strike proved to be the difference when they opened Week 9 with a 1-0 win over 10-man Osasuna on Friday.

El Grana responded well after losing 4-2 at Real Madrid before the international break, getting back to winning ways and moving above Barcelona and Atletico Madrid thanks to Duarte's header.

Fran Merida came on for Osasuna with around 30 minutes remaining, but the midfielder received his marching orders for two quick-fire bookings in injury time.

Leaders Real Madrid won't be in action until Saturday when they travel to Mallorca, while Barcelona are also on the road in their visit to Eibar.

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Real Madrid 8, +8, 18

2. Granada 9, +6, 17

3. Barcelona 8, +10, 16



4. Atletico Madrid 8, +3, 15



5. Real Sociedad 8, +4, 13

6. Sevilla 8, 0, 13

7. Athletic Bilbao 8, +3, 12

8. Valencia 8, 0, 12

9. Villarreal 8, +6, 11

10. Levante 8, 0, 11

11. Osasuna 9, -1, 11

12. Real Valladolid 8, -1, 10

13. Getafe 8, 0, 10



14. Eibar 8, 0, 9

15. Real Betis 8, -5, 9

16. Celta Vigo 8, -4, 9

17. Alaves 8, -4, 8



18. Mallorca 8, -6, 7

19. Espanyol 8, -10, 5

20. Leganes 8, -8, 2

Granada Grind Up to Second

It may only be the beginning of Week 9, and their position may not last long, but Granada can be extremely proud having moved up to second in La Liga after picking up their fifth win in seven games.

Osasuna weren't without their share of threat Friday evening, however, and the hosts even came close to breaking the deadlock early on:

The visitors ended up accumulating eight bookings, however, and Granada secured the three points following Duarte's header seven minutes before the break.

Diego Martinez's side finished with less possession of the ball and fewer shots at goal, per WhoScored.com, yet it was Osasuna who recorded their second loss in four outings.

Merida—a name Barcelona and Arsenal fans may remember—failed to impress in his 30-minute cameo, which ended with an avoidable second caution for kicking an opponent while they were down.

La Liga Elite Face Tough Tests in Week 9

Barcelona can temporarily climb to the top of La Liga if they beat Eibar away in Saturday's early fixture, but the task could prove difficult against a team that's unbeaten in their last four matches.

Ernesto Valverde will be without suspended trio Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, which sportswriter Euan McTear noted as a possible opening for Eibar to seize upon:

Lionel Messi has scored only once in five appearances this season, though the Argentinian hopes to extend an especially good record against this opponent, via Premier Sports:

Real will be able to make up any lost ground when they travel to Mallorca later Saturday in what will be the first meeting between these sides in more than six years.

Los Blancos have won the last five consecutive meetings between these teams, and Mallorca sit 18th in La Liga, 11 points off the leaders.

That being said, Mallorca have clinched all seven of their points this season at home, and the promoted outfit are motivated to make a statement in their top-flight return, via The Spanish Football Podcast:

Fourth-place Atletico Madrid also host Valencia on Saturday when they'll look to keep touch with Spain's top two, having won only twice in their past seven games.