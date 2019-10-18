World Series 2019: Dates, Ticket Info, Top Odds and Predictions

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If Houston closes out the American League Championship Series Friday, two fully-rested pitching staffs could enter Game 1 of the 2019 World Series Tuesday.

Washington has a week between National League Championship Series Game 4 and the Fall Classic opener at either Minute Maid Park or Yankee Stadium.

The layoff allows Dave Martinez to arrange his rotation in a variety of ways, including a possible one-two punch of Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg on the road.

If the ALCS does not return to Houston, Gerrit Cole could be in line for a Game 1 appearance.

In addition to a few potential tremendous starting matchups, both bullpens have performed well of late, so we may in for a tight affair.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 5: Sunday, October 27, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)



*If necessary.

World Series Odds

Houston (-180; bet $180 to win $100)

Washington (+160; bet $100 to win $160)

New York Yankees (+1,800)

Ticket Info

Predictions

Houston over Washington

Throughout their respective Championship Series, Houston and Washington have solidified the back end of games.

Will Harris and Roberto Osuna have allowed two Yankees to reach base in 6.1 innings, while Ryan Pressly shut down a bases-loaded situation in the fifth inning of Game 4.

Outside of giving up a solo home run to Gleyber Torres in Game 3, Joe Smith has pitched well with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

If Houston's relievers back up Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke with minimal concessions, it has a strong chance to earn its second-ever World Series crown.

Cole and Verlander both took their ALCS starts into the sixth inning. If the Astros finish off the Yankees in Game 5, they could keep the stress of their bullpen until they visit Nationals Park.

In that scenario, A.J. Hinch would rely on his bullpen more in Games 3 and 4. Greinke went 10.1 innings in two appearances versus the Yankees, and unless the manager calls on Jose Urquidy for an extended start, a bullpen day could be in store at some point.

Washington's staff let up six NLCS runs to a St. Louis offense that was unable to figure out anything that was thrown at it.

Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey and Fernando Rodney held the Cardinals to three hits in nine relief frames.

That was a stark contrast from the NLDS in which Patrick Corbin gave up six runs on his own in a single bullpen outing.

Three of Washington's four starters did not concede a run to St. Louis, and if they match Houston's output, a few games will come down to tight margins,

The difference in the Fall Classic could be rest, with Washington off for a week and Houston off the diamond for no more than four days.

The last three teams to earn an LCS sweep lost their World Series openers and scored a combined eight runs.

Only one of those three broke out of the slump in Game 2, as Kansas City earned a home victory in 2014.

The 2012 Detroit Tigers, 2014 Royals and 2015 New York Mets all had six days between their LCS clinching game and Fall Classic opener.

The shorter break could help Houston's bats stay hot, as they put up 12 runs in the last two contests.

Additionally, Houston carries experience in tight World Series games, as three of its four triumphs in 2017 were by two runs or fewer.

If they bank on the experience of George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and others, the Astros could reverse the form of Washington's staff and capitalize on an early series lead to take the title.

