Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday, when the Premier League leaders return from the international break seeking their first victory at Old Trafford since March 2014.

Jurgen Klopp's side boast an eight-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and have yet to drop a point after eight matches.

The German hasn't beaten the Red Devils away from home since he joined Liverpool in October 2015, though things look promising for Sunday given United have failed to win any of their past five games in 90 minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are 12th in the table and will be desperate to save face, having failed to record a league win since they beat Leicester City 1-0 on September 14.

Date: Sunday, October 20

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 4-1

Draw: 3-1

Liverpool: 67-100

Via Caesars.

Preview

The international break compounded the woe for Solskjaer, who looks likely to be without goalkeeper David De Gea on Sunday having already lost Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, per Sky Sports.

The Times' Paul Hirst gave an overview of United's team news, which included boosts brought by the potential returns of forward Anthony Martial and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Joel Matip have returned to fitness to give the Merseysiders a major boost at the back, per Sky Sports.

Klopp spoke to the media on Friday and suggested he wasn't paying attention to Solskjaer's team news updates, as the Manchester Evening News shared:

Wan-Bissaka's recovery could be timely for the hosts as Liverpool's left-sided threat, Sadio Mane, makes his way to the Theatre of Dreams, accompanied by fellow danger men Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

That trio started and were muted on their most recent trip to Old Trafford, when they drew 0-0 in February. United beat Liverpool 2-1 at home a year prior to that, with a 10-minute brace from Marcus Rashford enough to lift the Red Devils past their heated rivals.

Rashford isn't enjoying the same form as he was back then, however. He's scored three goals in eight league games this term—including two penalties—and two of them came in the 4-0 opening-weekend win over Chelsea.

No team has conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (six), which may pose big problems for a United team that's netted just twice in their past five outings.

Despite the list of potential absentees for United, Solskjaer called upon those remaining players to demonstrate their pride for the badge, as Hayters TV shared:

UEFA Champions League opponents Napoli are the only team this season to have defeated Liverpool, who are riding a five-game winning streak and have the opportunity to go 11 points clear should City stumble at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah, in particular, will be motivated to impress considering his lack of influence in previous meetings United, which journalist Bill Rice highlighted:

The Egyptian has seven direct goal involvements in the league this season (four goals, three assists), while attacking partners Mane and Firmino have six apiece. Rashford (three goals, two assists) is the only United player with more than three goal involvements.

Klopp has a glaring opportunity to end his Old Trafford hoodoo and secure bragging rights for Liverpool over their most bitter rivals, while United will hope to use the game to start a positive new chapter in their rebirth.