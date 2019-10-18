MLB Playoffs 2019: Latest Odds Guide, Ticket Info and Bracket Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are aiming to become the second first-time World Series champion in three years.

To achieve that, Dave Martinez's ball club may have to beat a side that made franchise history in 2017.

With Houston currently up two games in the American League Championship Series, the Nationals could be in for a rare clash with the AL West side.

The Astros and Nationals last met for a three-game series in August 2017. If the Yankees pull off an ALCS comeback, they would meet Washington for the first time since June 2018.

Latest Odds

Via Caesars.

ALCS Winner

Houston (-3,000; bet $3,000 to win $100)

New York Yankees (+1,200; bet $100 to win $1,200)

World Series Champion

Houston (-180)

Washington (+160)

New York Yankees (+1,800)

Ticket Info

Available tickets for the World Series can be found on StubHub.

Prediction

Houston over New York

Houston over Washington

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Many observers will point to Houston's top-end starting pitching as its biggest potential World Series advantage, but that role could be filled by its batting order.

Houston rocked the New York pitching staff for 12 runs on 15 hits in ALCS Games 3 and 4. If that continues, they could wrap up the AL pennant Friday.

In the 2017 World Series, the Astros produced 30 runs in their four victories over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Home runs out of Carlos Correa and George Springer could be the wake-up call both need at the plate after they combined to go 6-of-40 in the five-game ALDS versus Tampa Bay.

The duo are not in the best ALCS form at 5-of-34, but they still made an impact in Game 4 with long balls.

If the two discover more consistency, Houston could have an answer for Washington's dominant collection of starters.

In 2017, Correa had a pair of three-hit World Series games, while Springer finished the competition with a home run in four consecutive contests.

Washington's pitching staff won seven more regular-season home games than away, but it conceded over 100 additional hits and 22 home runs at Nationals Park.

The Astros produced fewer home runs and RBIs on their travels, but they had four more doubles and triples than at Minute Maid Park.

Houston's home-field advantage could boost it into an early lead, as it is 14-5 at Minute Maid Park in six playoff matchups since 2017.

AJ Hinch's team was the only one to reach 60 home victories in the regular season, and its lone playoff blemish at home occurred in ALCS Game 1.

Washington boasts a 4-1 road postseason mark and a 3-1 home record. If it is unable to steal a victory from Texas, it has to hold serve at Nationals Park.

But that could be difficult if the Astros enter the World Series on a three-game road winning run.

For Washington to take hold of the series, its bullpen has to throw like it did in the NLCS, when it conceded a single earned run.

That was an improvement from the NLDS in which five relievers let up runs, but they used a smaller staff against St. Louis.

If Washington has to use all aspects of its bullpen, it may be hard for it contain Houston's lineup, and that might force a series finish before it has a chance to return to Houston.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.