Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne Fit for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is fit again and could line up for Manchester City when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League. 

The Spanish manager also said in his pre-match press conference that John Stones is back in training after a muscle injury:

Guardiola also made assurances that Sergio Aguero is uninjured after his recent car crash:

The return of De Bruyne, 28, should be a big boost for City as they look to get their title challenge back on track after the 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

The Belgian playmaker was absent for the loss with a groin injury, as well as the preceding UEFA Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

De Bruyne is City's central creative figure. In seven Premier League appearances this term, he already has eight assists and two goals:

Palace have been excellent defensively this season, conceding just eight goals in eight English top-flight games, the fourth best record in the division.

The Eagles also have a fine recent record against the Sky Blues having picked up a win and a draw against Guardiola's side in their last three meetings.

As such, City may well need to be at their best if they are to get a vital three points at Selhurst Park, and De Bruyne will be crucial to unlocking Palace's defence. 

