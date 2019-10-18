Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovac Says 'World-Class' Serge Gnabry Can Improve

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has said there is not another player like Serge Gnabry in the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old winger has been in sensational form recently for club and country.

He netted four times in Bayern's 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League and then enhanced his impeccable international record with a goal in Germany's 2-2 friendly draw against Argentina:

Bayern are back in Bundesliga action at Augsburg on Saturday, and Kovac hailed Gnabry's abilities ahead of the visit to the WWK Arena, per Bundesliga.com:

"He's developed really well, but he can still get even better. Let's just wait and see what happens. If he can stay healthy and keep a clear head, he'll continue to develop.

"He's world-class. There's nobody else with his abilities in the Bundesliga. He can shoot with his left or right foot, but he could exploit his pace better in the final third and go deeper every now and again, as he's a real weapon there. He's a great guy."

The German champions slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim before the international break to fall two points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kovac will be keen to see his side get back to winning ways against Augsburg ahead of a trip to Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Gnabry is not the only Bayern attacker in fine form at the moment.

Robert Lewandowski has found the target in all seven of Bayern's Bundesliga games this season, netting 11 in total, and he scored a hat-trick for Poland against Latvia during the international break:

Augsburg are 14th in the German top flight and have conceded 19 goals already this season, the most in the Bundesliga.

They have also lost each of their last five home fixtures against Bayern by an aggregate score of 5-17, so Kovac's side will be confident of getting back to winning ways on Saturday.