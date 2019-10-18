World Series 2019: Full Schedule and Players Who Will Decide MLB Championship

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Carlos Correa's bat has come alive at the perfect time for the Houston Astros.

The shortstop has two home runs in the past three American League Championship Series games, and that form could carry over into the World Series.

Correa is one of a few difference-makers in the Houston Astros lineup who could wreak havoc on the Washington Nationals pitching staff if it closes out the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

If the Yankees make a miraculous comeback, they should enter the Fall Classic with some on-fire hitters.

Washington's order has a few World Series Most Valuable Player candidates, but the best option could be its youngest player.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 5: Sunday, October 27, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)



*If necessary.

Players Who Will Decide World Series

Carlos Correa, SS, Houston

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

After suffering through a four-game slump, Correa's form is on the rise with two home runs and five RBIs in ALCS Games 2 and 4.

The 25-year-old has 10 multi-hit games in his postseason career, with two of his three-hit outings coming in the 2017 World Series. In total, the Astros shortstop has 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in the playoffs.

If Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman continue to reach base, Correa could clean up out of the No. 7 hole. On Thursday, he bashed a sixth-inning home run to left field after Bregman reached on an error and Yordan Alvarez singled.

The success of Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel could also help Correa. If they start swinging well, Nationals pitchers will not be able to avoid the shortstop. Alvarez and Gurriel are 2-of-31 in the ALCS.

All of Houston's sluggers could be hampered by their inexperience versus Washington's pitching staff.

In Correa's four seasons, he has not faced the Nationals, but that could also be an advantage since the Nationals do not have an in-person scouting report on him.

Juan Soto, OF, Washington

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Juan Soto entered the postseason with high expectations because he mashed 34 home runs and recorded 110 RBIs.

However, he struggled at the dish for the majority of the NLDS and NLCS, as he went 9-of-38. Two of those hits occurred in NLCS Game 4, so he enters the World Series with a bit of momentum.

The 20-year-old has a trio of multi-hit games to go along with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Even though his numbers are not great, Soto has proved he can hit against the game's top hurlers. Two of multi-hit outings occurred in contests started by Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler, and he rocked Clayton Kershaw for a home run in NLDS Game 5.

If Houston advances, he could benefit from its lack of left-handers on the pitching staff. All of Soto's splits are higher versus right-handed throwers.

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If the Yankees rebound from a 3-1 ALCS deficit, Soto and Gleyber Torres could be locked in a battle of baseball's best young hitters.

Torres erupted for a home run and five RBIs in ALCS Game 1, and he followed that up with his third postseason long ball in Game 3.

The infielder has achieved more success than Soto, as he is 10-of-29 this postseason and 14-of-45 in his playoff career. With Edwin Encarnacion and Aaron Judge struggling for ALCS consistency and Giancarlo Stanton injured, Torres could be the key to unlocking Houston's pitching staff.

If he provides power in Games 5-7, he could enter the Fall Classic on one of the best hitting runs of any players involved.

But first he has to worry about figuring out Justin Verlander in Game 5 in order to keep the Yankees' World Series dream alive.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

