Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks David De Gea Before Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said David De Gea's injury, suffered while on international duty with Spain, is not as bad as first feared but that he is unlikely to be available for Sunday's home clash with Liverpool.

De Gea joined United's increasingly lengthy injury list when he picked up a muscle injury in the second half of Spain's 1-1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday.

Given he is United's undisputed No. 1 and one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it was a potentially huge blow for Solskjaer.

However, while De Gea looks set to miss the Liverpool match at Old Trafford, the Norwegian had a positive update on the keeper's condition, per Richard Fay in the Manchester Evening News: "I don't expect him to play, but it wasn’t as bad as feared. When I saw the game, I thought that's him out until next international break."

In De Gea's absence, Sergio Romero will take the gloves. The Argentinian is arguably the best No. 2 goalkeeper in the Premier League and has an impressive record of six clean sheets in seven previous appearances in the English top flight.

Liverpool have not won at Old Trafford since March 2014, but United host their biggest rivals on Sunday as major underdogs.

While the Reds have won eight from eight this season to move eight points clear at the top of the table, Solskjaer has overseen United's worst start to a Premier League campaign:

The Red Devils went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, which extended their winless run in all competitions to five games.

Solskjaer's position has come under serious scrutiny recently, especially given his summer transfer moves left United with a bolstered defence but sorely lacking in midfield and attacking depth.

The former striker has received the backing of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, though, and he made it clear before the Liverpool game there is a long-term plan to get the Manchester giants back to form:

If United are to get anything against Jurgen Klopp's European champions, they will have to produce a performance not yet seen at Old Trafford this term, even in the 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend.

What makes a United win on Sunday even more unlikely is the fact that they have more players sidelined through injury than almost any other side in the league. One of those is Paul Pogba, who has struggled with fitness problems this season.

During the international break, the French midfielder was photographed speaking to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai amid recent links with the Spanish club:

Solskjaer brushed off the incident and explained how Pogba has been progressing in his recovery, per Fay:

"Paul is part of our plan, he's been playing through the pain barriers and has been criticised left, right and centre. But when he came back for Rochdale, Arsenal he wanted to play, try to get back, was too painful. He had that scan. He's on the way back, he's recovering, he's mending, He's been on a few days off working, but he's away from here, and it's a pic. When you're at Man United, I don't have any problem with that at all."