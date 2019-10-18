Virgil van Dijk: 'I Want to Be Involved in Every Game' for Liverpool

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said he does not want to be given a rest and believes the Premier League title is still Manchester City's to lose.

The Dutchman spoke to Sky Sports' Laura Woods ahead of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on Sunday, which will be his 60th consecutive Premier League start for the Reds.

"I want to be involved in every game," he said. "They're the most fun part of being a football player anyway, to go out there and show your talents to the world, try to win a game with a team you train with day in, day out."

Had he not been substituted in the second half of the Reds' 3-0 win over Southampton last season, he'd have played every minute of their Premier League campaign.

Starting with their trip to United, Liverpool will play four matches in 10 days, with a UEFA Champions League clash away at Genk on Wednesday preceding a home Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on October 27 and a home Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal on October 30.

Van Dijk said that while "it's not easy" to be travelling and closely monitoring their food, drink and recovery during such periods, it's necessary because supporters "are coming to the stadium to watch you play."

Liverpool go into the game eight points ahead of title rivals City, having won every Premier League match this season.

Sports scientist and coach Simon Brundish put Liverpool's form stretching back to last season in perspective:

Despite their lead in the title race, Van Dijk shrugged off the pressure on Liverpool to keep ahead of the Sky Blues:

"I don't think we have anything to lose. Man City are the champions, they're defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.

"The pressure gets bigger, but that comes from the media. They love to put more pressure on us and that's something we have to deal with. I don't mind because I'm not thinking about what other people say, I just want to win every game that is ahead of me."

In days gone by, a trip to Old Trafford would likely result in dropped points for Liverpool.

United have endured a poor start to the campaign, though, following on from a disappointing end to last season.

They're 15 points behind Liverpool after eight games, having won just twice.

The Red Devils will also be facing their bitter rivals without the injured David De Gea or Paul Pogba, as Van Dijk observed:

United were able to hold Liverpool to a goalless draw at Old Trafford last season, but they came into that match in excellent form, having won eight of their previous nine games in the run-up.

The Manchester outfit will be there for the taking on Sunday, and if key players like Van Dijk perform as they have done so far this season, three more points should follow.