MLB The Show 20: Javier Baez Cover and New Trailer

Sony

Javier Baez is already a World Series champion, two-time All-Star, National League Championship Series MVP and Silver Slugger winner as one of the most exciting players in the league.

He's now a cover athlete as well.

MLB The Show 20 chose the Chicago Cubs shortstop for the coveted cover spot, which was revealed Monday.

Baez joins the likes of Ken Griffey Jr., David Ortiz, Bryce Harper, Miguel Cabrera, Aaron Judge, Yasiel Puig and Andrew McCutchen on the list of players who have been featured on the cover of the MLB The Show franchise.

The choice of Baez makes sense. The slick-fielding middle infielder plays the game with a level of flair that resonates with fans and video-game players alike, dazzling viewers with lightning-quick tags, evasive slides and monster home runs.

There's a reason his nickname is El Mago (Spanish for "The Magician") after all.

Starring in one of the country's biggest markets for one of the league's marquee franchises doesn't hurt his popularity either, as he was fourth-highest selling jersey for the 2019 season even though his Cubs didn't even reach the playoffs.

Baez's absence because of a thumb injury down the stretch was a primary reason Chicago came up short in the National League Central race. The 2018 NL MVP runner-up slashed .281/.316/.531 with 29 home runs, 85 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 138 games prior to the injury, anchoring the Cubs' lineup all while playing top-notch defense in the middle of the diamond.

His return will surely be critical in the North Siders' quest to return to the top of the division and compete for another World Series in 2020.

Fortunately for fans, they don't have to wait until Opening Day to see Baez dominate at Wrigley Field. All they have to do is fire up MLB The Show 20 and take control of the virtual version of the game's newest cover star.