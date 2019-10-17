Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Preparing to Play vs. Eagles Despite Hamstring Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reacts between plays in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Amari Cooper left last week's game with a quad injury, but the Dallas Cowboys receiver is planning to return for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This week is better than last week. I am preparing like I am going to play," Cooper said Thursday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "... I plan on practicing tomorrow and see what I can do."

The wideout had one catch for three yards against the New York Jets but only played three snaps in the eventual 24-22 loss.  

Even with the missed time on the field, Cooper still ranks fifth in the NFL with 515 receiving yards on the season. His five touchdowns are tied for second behind only Chris Godwin.

The 25-year-old has scored in four of his five healthy games and truly broke out with 11 catches for 226 yards in a Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

However, the latest injury came at a bad time with the Cowboys reeling. The squad has lost three straight games after a 3-0 start and is now tied with Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East.

Though there is still plenty of time remaining in the season, Sunday's matchup could play a significant role in deciding the division title.

Adding in the fact Philadelphia has allowed 280.2 passing yards per game this season—fourth worst in the NFL—there is a lot of incentive for Cooper to get himself on the field for Week 7.

If he can't play, Michael Gallup will likely take on a major role in the passing attack.

