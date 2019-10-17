Unai Emery Says 'Improving' Mesut Ozil Still Has Arsenal Future

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said on Thursday that out-of-favour Mesut Ozil is "improving" in training and still has a future at the club.

The Spaniard told reporters that Ozil is getting better following a difficult start to the season due to being the victim of an attempted car-jacking and losing fitness after sickness.

"But really the last two to three weeks he has improved with us in training," he said. "I didn't close to him the possibility to play. ... My idea is to use all the players and he is one who can help us. He also has very big skills and quality we will need in the next matches."

Ozil has made only one Premier League appearance for Arsenal so far this season, playing 71 minutes in a 2-2 draw at Watford in September.

The German has spoken to The Athletic's David Ornstein about his future at the club and his desire to see out his contract that runs until 2021, as shown by ESPN FC:

Ozil is the highest earner in Arsenal's history after signing a new three-and-a-half-year deal worth £350,000 a week in January 2018.

Yet the former Germany international seems to be struggling to convince Emery of his worth. He started only 28 games under the Spaniard last season but still made his creative presence felt:

Ozil has fared even worse this season featuring only against Watford and in the Gunners' 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi has said Ozil needs to work harder to regain his place in Emery's starting XI, according to FourFourTwo.

He said: "He needs to contribute 24/7 and that's what Unai expects from him. It's not that he's not working so well, but there are others who are deserving more playing time. Unai can't treat him differently than any other player."

Ozil's lack of game time has seen him linked with a move away from north London. Inter and AC Milan are both interested in the playmaker, according to Calciomercato (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith).

The 32-year-old's future at Arsenal may depend on whether he is able to force his way back into the team on a regular basis. Ozil appears determined to prove his worth but will need to take advantage of the rare opportunities he gets to impress.