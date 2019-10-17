Neymar Says If He Didn't Dive, 'I'd Be Injured Now'

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: Neymar Jr #10 of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on October 5, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said that if he did not dive during matches he would end up injured due to a lack of protection. 

The 27-year-old, who has a reputation for going to ground easily, discussed the issue of diving with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario on the Other YouTube channel (h/t Marca).

Ronaldo told Neymar he understood from the player's father he goes down on the pitch "to defend yourself physically" and the PSG star offered his thoughts on the subject.

"If I didn't do it, I'd be injured now," he said. "You have to protect yourself because nobody is going to do it for you."

