Neymar Says If He Didn't Dive, 'I'd Be Injured Now'

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said that if he did not dive during matches he would end up injured due to a lack of protection.

The 27-year-old, who has a reputation for going to ground easily, discussed the issue of diving with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario on the Other YouTube channel (h/t Marca).

Ronaldo told Neymar he understood from the player's father he goes down on the pitch "to defend yourself physically" and the PSG star offered his thoughts on the subject.

"If I didn't do it, I'd be injured now," he said. "You have to protect yourself because nobody is going to do it for you."

