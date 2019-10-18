Mallorca vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are back in action on Saturday after the international break against Real Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's side are the only unbeaten team left in the Spanish top flight and will fancy their chances against a Mallorca team in the bottom three after eight games.

Saturday's hosts snapped a run of three straight defeats before the international break with a 2-0 victory over Espanyol but have struggled for goals and have only managed six in La Liga in 2019-20.

Date: Saturday, October 19

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Mallorca (27-5), Draw (33-10), Real Madrid (51-100)

Match Preview

Real Madrid have injury problems ahead of Saturday's clash. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez have joined Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez on the injured list, which means James Rodriguez is likely to start for Los Blancos, according to Marca.

La Liga shared how James has performed since returning to Real Madrid from a loan spell with Bayern Munich:

Gareth Bale is also set to miss the game after picking up an injury with Wales during the international break, according to AS.

Yet Real Madrid's strength in depth means they still have some stellar talents to look to for inspiration against Mallorca.

Summer signing Eden Hazard is fit after missing the start of the season through injury, and he scored his first goal for Los Blancos in their last fixture against Granada.

The 28-year-old also sparkled for Belgium in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Kazakhstan:

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's star player this season. The Frenchman is the joint highest scorer in La Liga with six goals and has looked in good shape in training:

Mallorca were promoted to La Liga via the play-offs last season and enjoyed an impressive 2-1 win over Eibar in their first fixture back in the big time.

However, it has been downhill ever since for Vicente Moreno's men. They have picked up only four points since the opening day and look set for a relegation battle.

Summer signing Ante Budimir looks their biggest threat against Real Madrid. The Croatian striker has scored half of Mallorca's La Liga goals this season.

Telesport's Dino Grgic highlighted his contribution to the team:

Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo has also provided Mallorca with some much-needed creativity. The 18-year-old joined on loan from Real Madrid in August and shone on his debut, per sports writer Andy West:

Real Madrid's injury problems may give the hosts hope they can spring a shock and inflict a first defeat of the season on Los Blancos, but Zidane's side should have too much quality for the newly-promoted side